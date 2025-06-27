A man in Delhi has sparked an extensive online debate recently after going public with the claim that he and his girlfriend live comfortably in the capital on a total monthly salary of only Rs 70,000. His elaborate expense breakdown on Reddit defies the common perception that much more money is needed to live a life of comfort in a metro city.

The man, introducing himself as an independent content strategist, put up a post on the r/personalfinanceindia community with the headline, "I earn less than 50k a month and breathe just fine in Delhi!" He explained that his own income varies below Rs 50,000 in certain months, but with his partner's stable full-time income, they meet household expenses "without much difficulty."

The couple's expenditure statement, residing in a 2BHK DDA flat in South Delhi, consists of:

Rent : Rs 24,000

: Rs 24,000 Rented Furniture : Rs 5,000

: Rs 5,000 Housekeeping, Cook, Groceries : Rs 20,000

: Rs 20,000 Utilities & Subscriptions : Rs 5,000

: Rs 5,000 Eating Out, Shopping, Discretionary: Rs 10,000

He mentioned their absence of an active holiday budget but was committed to establishing one for domestic travel and surrounding Asian nations in the future. Although they have three pets (one of which is living with them), they pay occasional medical costs as required. Their lifestyle significantly steers away from a car, high-end gadgets, credit cards, EMIs, or loans.

"So no, we don't breathe with Rs 7 lakh a month. We do it for Rs. 70,000 instead," the man said, and added a stark observation, "And let me make one thing clear. We are lucky middle class Indians to even be able to do that. I hope the ones making Rs 7 lakh a month, living in Gurgaon realise that too."

The post quickly went viral, drawing diverse reactions. Many users lauded the couple's grounded approach and financial discipline, with one commenting, "You are an inspiration. In a country where the median income is about Rs 30,000, I'm always infuriated when people with Rs 30 LPA incomes complain about being poor."

However, some offered caution regarding the lack of emergency funds and investments. "Medical emergency funds, investment, contingency funds - you’re living paycheck to paycheck. Any single event can topple your life,” a user warned. Others weighed in on financial planning philosophies, inheritance, and the subjective nature of wealth.

In spite of the mixed views, there was an overriding feeling of thankfulness brought out by the debate, with users thinking about appreciating little things in life in contrast to continually pursuing more.