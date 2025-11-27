Even as Delhi's outdoor Air Quality Index continues to hover in the 'Severe' category - with November 2025 averages ranging drastically from 382 to 558, registering PM2.5 levels up to 20 times the WHO safe limit - a new viral video has exposed that the city's pollution crisis is not confined to the streets.

A video shared by environmental activist Vimlendu Jha showed surprising AQI readings inside a closed, air-conditioned Delhi Metro coach, shattering the common belief that the enclosed public transport system offers a safe haven from the toxic air.

Shocking Readings Inside the Metro

The 20-second clip, which was posted to X, formerly Twitter, on November 25, quickly went viral, amassing more than 50,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Findings: The video shows a commuter using a handheld AQI meter inside a moving Delhi Metro coach. The device screen showed AQI readings between 319 and 323.

Health Category: An AQI of 320 falls squarely in the 'Very Poor' category, a level classified as causing respiratory illness upon prolonged exposure, even for generally healthy individuals. This concentration of pollutants is estimated to be 25 to 30 times higher than the safe limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Commuter Reaction: The video captured the shocked reactions of social media users, many of whom vowed to start wearing masks even while travelling in the Delhi Metro. A few users suggested that DMRC should consider installing air purifiers or AQI meters inside all coaches.

Downplaying Air Pollution makes you believe that there is no air pollution or these AQI numbers are just numbers, and life goes as usual.

320 was the AQI inside the Delhi Metro just now.

Folks, wear a mask please. Dont worry, it’s still not a crime. pic.twitter.com/Z6iJELiVBJ — Vimlendu Jha विमलेंदु झा (@vimlendu) November 25, 2025

Expert Urges Vigilance and Masks

In the caption accompanying the video, the activist warned against complacency regarding the pollution crisis:

"Ignoring air pollution is the biggest mistake. People think AQI is just a number. but the reality is far more dangerous. Just a few minutes ago, the AQI inside the Delhi Metro was recorded at 320—forget the outside air, conditions are bad even inside a closed, AC coach," the post read.

The message ended with the public health warning: "Friends, wear a mask. Don't panic, wearing it is still not a crime. Your health comes first." Such high PM2.5 levels inside the sealed coaches raise serious questions about the efficiency of the inbuilt ventilation and air filtration systems within the entire DMRC network, something that transit authorities can hardly afford to ignore any longer to ensure the safety of passengers.

