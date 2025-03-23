Delhi Woman Books Rapido Bike, Meets Woman Rider - Shares Her 'Wholesome' Experience; Read

A LinkedIn user from Delhi, Smriti Sahu, shared her 'wholesome' experience with a female Rapido rider. Sahu had booked a ride from Noida when Pooja Tripathi, the Rapido Captain accepted her ride. Sahu shared her experience on Tripathi's 'Kali Activa' and said that it was the "best decision ever" to cancel her ride on the other platform and go with Tripathi since the captain was entertaining.

She wrote, "And honestly, it was the best decision ever because she was absolutely entertaining. Such a jolly person!"

"But what truly surprised me was her life story. She wasn’t just talking for the sake of it, I could tell she had been through some tough times simply by the way she appreciated every little happy moment in her life," she added.

She also said that Tripathi was "comforting" as she confirmed with Sahu, “Ma’am, zyada tez toh nahi chala rahi na? (Ma'am I am not driving too fast, right?)” and “Aap araam se toh baithe ho na? (Are you sitting comfortably)”

Giving details about the Rapido captain, Sahu added in her post that Tripathi is also a chef and loves to ride her scooter which is why she joined Rapido.

Sahu also wrote, "I didn’t even realize how 35 minutes flew by!"

Concluding her post, Sahu added a picture with the details of Tripathi on Rapido's application.