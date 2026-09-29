Delhi will find out today which of its neighbourhood dogs takes the title of the city's fattest, as Googoo from Saket faces Rambabu, also called Chonky, from Yusuf Sarai in the grand finale of the Fat Dogs of Delhi contest.
The contest is run by the Instagram page @fatdogsofdelhi. It started on September 24 with 64 dogs from Delhi and the NCR, and it has turned some of the capital's best-known street and neighbourhood dogs into local celebrities.
Voting happens through Instagram Stories. Each round opens in the afternoon, stays live for 24 hours, and pits two dogs against each other.
The campaign has looked a lot like a real election. Fans have made posters, formed fan clubs and rallied friends to vote, and some brands have joined in. After one early result, supporters of a north campus favourite, Dahi Bhalli, complained loudly about the outcome.
Gajinder, another well-liked contender who had his own following, was also knocked out before the last eight.
Googoo has become one of the biggest names in the contest. He has built a fan following online, and supporters call him the greatest of all time. Reports say he was less than half his present size when the person who looks after him first spoke about him.
His rival Rambabu has been a familiar face in Yusuf Sarai for years. His supporters got him to the final over days of voting, and the final shows that a local dog with loyal neighbours can go a long way in an online poll.
The contest has not been all fun. Two of the dogs who were doing well, Tara and Rajpal Singh, who was also known as Gola and Kebab, have died since taking part. Their deaths left many followers saddened and gave a quieter tone to what had been a light-hearted contest.
Final voting takes place today, September 29. The winner will be named Delhi's fattest dog.
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