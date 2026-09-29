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  • /Delhi's fattest dog contest ends today: Googoo takes on Rambabu in the final

Delhi's fattest dog contest ends today: Googoo takes on Rambabu in the final

Voting happens through Instagram Stories. Each round opens in the afternoon, stays live for 24 hours, and pits two dogs against each other.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 02:08 PM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 02:08 PM IST
Delhi's fattest dog contest ends today: Googoo takes on Rambabu in the final

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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Delhi's fattest dog contest ends today: Googoo takes on Rambabu in the final
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