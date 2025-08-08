The incident reportedly occurred on August 3 at a restaurant in Pitampura, where the couple was allegedly turned away due to their traditional clothing.

In the widely circulated video, the man, dressed in a T-shirt, and the woman, wearing a kurta-salwar, can be seen expressing their grievance over being denied entry to the establishment, identified as 'Tubata'.

"Inhone kum kapde pehenne walo ko jaane diya ye bolke ki aapke ethnic dress ko hum allow nahi karenge," the man in the video said.

“Indian culture ki beizzati ki hai aur ek aurat ki beizzati ki hai,” the man added. The videographer even put up a question, "Ki unko kya chahiye, influencers chahiye, tang (leg) dikhana vala chahiye."

See what is happening in Delhi restaurant Tubata in Pitampura. A couple was denied entry and not allowed to enter just because they were wearing Indian attire! pic.twitter.com/xCw5bFw0Zb — Rosy (@rose_k01) August 8, 2025

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to initiate an investigation and take necessary action over the matter.

In a video on social media, a restaurant located in Pitampura area was reportedly seen denying entry to a couple allegedly due to the woman dressed in traditional Indian clothes.

A note outside the restaurant states, 'All types of Indian attire is allowed in the restaurant.'

#WATCH | Delhi: In a video on social media, a restaurant located in Pitampura area was reportedly seen denying entry to a couple allegedly due to the woman dressed in traditional Indian clothes.



A note outside the restaurant states, 'All types of Indian attire is allowed in the… pic.twitter.com/W4Ctutcq2E — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2025

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra says, "CM took cognisance of this. She instructed me to look into this incident. Officials spoke with the restaurant owner, he accepted that he will not continue with any cloth-based entry rule at the restaurant."

(With ANI Inputs)