Viral '19-Minute Video' Storm In Assam: Inside Dhunu Joni Scandal Spanning MMS And 'Maternal Uncle Marriage' Rumours

Viral '19-Minute Video' Storm In Assam: Social media in Assam has been swept by a storm ever since there were reports that a private video of young influencer Dhunu Joni—or Dhunu Juni—once hailed as the 'Social Media Queen of Assam,' had leaked. The controversy, marked by claims of a 19-minute MMS clip, AI-generated deepfakes, and shocking, unverified rumours of her marriage to her own maternal uncle, has dominated online discourse since late November 2025.

Dhunu, who deactivated all her accounts amidst the chaos, now represents the latest case in what has been dubbed India's "MMS Season" on social media, following similar controversies involving figures from Bihar and Bengal.

From Viral Star To Cyber Victim

Dhunu Joni is an Assamese singer who gained much popularity through Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok and is reportedly in her early twenties and belongs to the Nalbari district of Assam.

She was popular among youngsters in the Northeast for her dancing videos, lip-sync reels, and other content promoting the local culture of Assam, often in traditional attire. Her accounts had amassed millions of followers.

Disappearance: Everything changed around November 28-29, when a purported MMS clip went viral. Dhunu immediately deactivated her social media presence, and attempts to contact her family have been unsuccessful, fueling the proliferation of rumours.

Anatomy Of The Viral Scandal

What started as a small leak quickly escalated into a full-scale national scandal across encrypted groups, Twitter (X), and video platforms.

The Clip: Initially reported as a 7-minute private video filmed allegedly in a study room, the clip featured a girl and one man in an intimate setting. That quickly spilled over into claims of a 'full video' circulating at 19 minutes in length.

Scale: Screenshots and short clippings were shared exponentially as millions of users across Assam to Delhi viewed and commented on the incident, terming it the 'biggest scandal' in the region.

Real Or AI Deepfake? The Forensic Debate

The central question, of course, is whether the video is authentic and represents yet another dangerous application of AI technology that's readily available.

Signs of Manipulation: Cyber analysts and forensic experts said the video looked like it was created by using AI body-swap deepfake technology. Inconsistencies like lighting mismatches, background glitches, and frame issues point strongly toward digital manipulation.

According to a victim, Dhunu reportedly said in an unverified interview, "AI has ruined my life," and added that the case underlined how vulnerable smaller influencers were to cyber-gangs using fake videos for revenge or defamation.

The Shocking Rumours: Teacher Vs. Maternal Uncle

As soon as the video went viral, new and deeply sensitive rumors started circulating across local groups and escalated the cultural gravity of the scandal.

Teacher Claim: There were initial reports that the man in the video was a married school teacher and father of two, possibly Dhunu's former professor. While local Facebook groups published posts claiming the suspension of the teacher, school administrators and the Assam Education Department have denied any FIR or official investigation.

The 'Maternal Uncle' Twist: The most explosive and unverified rumour is that the man is not a teacher but Dhunu's maternal uncle. Furthermore, several users have claimed that the two secretly married some months ago—a claim that is rendered particularly serious in light of the gravity of such incidents within the Assamese cultural context.

Photos that are claimed to be the two in wedding garb, too, have been shared across unmoderated platforms.

Social Media Fallout And Cyber Bullying Warning

The scandal has sharply divided social media users and exposed a dangerous trend of cyber abuse.

Trolling: Social media is filled on one end with "roasting" videos using hashtags #DhunuMMS and #AssamViralGirl, wherein Dhunu was accused of "cultural disrespect" and moral failure.

The Defense: Feminist groups and empathetic users are highlighting this case as a serious example of cyberbullying, calling for respect for privacy and warning against spreading unverified fake news.

Experts in cyber law say that the simplicity with which deepfakes are being created has made November 2025 one of the most dangerous months for online security. While local police reportedly initiated an inquiry into the origins of the video, no formal FIR has been lodged, and the continuing silence by Dhunu's family has only served to heighten the speculation.

(Disclaimer: The information presented here is based on unverified viral social media claims and circulating rumours. Zee News has not authenticated the content of any alleged video clip, nor has it independently verified the claims regarding marriage or the identity of the individuals involved.)

