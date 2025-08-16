Did Putin Send A Double To Meet Trump? Alaska Summit Fuels Wild Conspiracy Theories

A wave of online conspiracy theories has claimed that Russian President Vladimir Putin never actually landed in Alaska to meet U.S. President Donald Trump. Instead, some internet users believe that he sent a body double to meet Trump at the summit.

These theories gained attention after photos and videos of Putin during the August 15, 2025, Trump–Putin summit in Alaska were widely shared. Users pointed out the differences in appearance such as fuller cheeks and an unusually cheerful expression.

One person wrote, “He smiles too much,” while another noted, “Cheeks are too pudgy” and said it wasn't the real Putin.

Another commonly cited sign is Putin’s unusual way of walking the so-called “gunslinger gait,” where one arm remains still. Some conspiracy theorists said the person seen in Alaska failed to replicate that customary movement. (Also Read: India welcomes Alaska Summit Between Trump And Putin, Calls For Dialogue To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict)

However these speculations are not entirely new. Rumors of Putin using body doubles have been in circulation for years, especially among social media users and in certain Ukrainian media. Differences in facial features, such as chins, earlobes, and forehead wrinkles, are often highlighted as evidence.

According to posts spread over social media, these rumors have included claims that body doubles underwent plastic surgery to resemble Putin and were deployed for risky or symbolic appearances. However, no credible proof has ever emerged. (Also Read: Zelensky Demands Seat At Peace Table, Heads To Washington After Trump-Putin Summit)

Russia has consistently dismissed these claims. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov called them “information hoaxes,” and Putin himself has denied the concept of using doubles.

In 2020 and again during his “Direct Line” call in 2023, Putin said, “only one person should resemble myself … and that person will be me.” Peskov reiterated that “we have only one Putin”.

While many users on social media continue to question whether the person who met Trump was the real Putin or not. Official responses and expert sources have rejected the conspiracy.