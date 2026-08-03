A Delhi man's account of his first dating app date has gone viral on Reddit, after he revealed that the evening ended with a bill of Rs 20,500 and his date conveniently disappearing to the washroom just as it arrived.
According to the viral post, the man had matched with a woman on a dating app and agreed to meet her for a first date.
As the evening progressed with food and drinks, the bill kept climbing.
When it finally arrived at Rs 20,500, the woman excused herself to the washroom and never offered to split the bill or contribute even a share of the amount.
Sharing his experience online, the man said he wasn't particularly bothered by the money itself, but by the way the situation played out, admitting he couldn't tell whether it was a coincidence or something more deliberate.
He said he didn't want to assume her intentions without knowing for certain.
The post quickly gained traction, with several users pointing out that this pattern is a well-known and increasingly common scam, particularly in Delhi-NCR.
Commenters noted that such incidents have been widely reported on Reddit before, with many pointing out that the final bill in these stories is almost always around the Rs 20,000 mark a detail that has become something of a running joke among users who track these posts.
Some users expressed surprise that the man hadn't heard of the scam pattern earlier, given how frequently similar stories surface online, while others were more sympathetic, acknowledging that such situations can be hard to read in the moment.
This is not the first incident from Delhi-NCR.
In some previous instances investigated by Delhi Police, such scams have been found to involve coordination between the individual on the date and café or lounge staff, with victims occasionally facing intimidation or threats if they refused to pay the full amount.
Incidents like this have prompted repeated advisories for people using dating apps to meet in well-known, verified public places for a first meeting, be cautious of dates who steer the venue or insist on unfamiliar locations, and avoid being pressured into ordering excessively during an initial meeting.
Splitting the bill upfront or clarifying payment expectations early in the date has also been suggested as a simple way to avoid awkward situations later.
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