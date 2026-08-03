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'Didn't even offer to split the bill’: Delhi man's Rs 20,500 first date goes viral

A Delhi man's account of his first dating app date has gone viral on Reddit, after he revealed that the evening ended with a bill of Rs 20,500 and his date conveniently disappearing to the washroom just as it arrived.

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 04:28 PM IST|Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 04:28 PM IST
'Didn't even offer to split the bill’: Delhi man's Rs 20,500 first date goes viral

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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