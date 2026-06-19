/The real-life Mowgli: The tragic history of Dina Sanichar, the Indian wolf boy | EXPLAINED

The wilderness of India holds many stories which humans have always been fascinated with. One of such amazing stories is the tale of Dina Sanichar, popularised under the name of the Indian Wolf Boy. Raised by the pack of wolves in the cave, the story of Dina Sanichar remains one of the most intriguing cases of feral children.
Dina Sanichar was found and was raised by wolves throughout his whole life. Being immersed into nature, he got rid of his human traits and adopted those of wolves.
Dina Sanichar could not speak any human language; instead, he communicated using horrible growls and howls typical for wolves. In addition, he moved on all four, reacting to his environment using fast and aggressive reactions of a beast. There was no any doubt in the mind of spectators that he felt like being a wolf.
It is believed that the story of Sanichar has served as the basis for Kipling's famous character Mowgli from the Jungle Book. According to historical documents, Sanichar, born in the 1800s, was noticed in the forests of Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, by some British hunters in 1867.
These hunters saw a boy walking like a wolf along with a gang of other wolves. Following them into their lair, they burned the entrance to the cave and killed one of the wolves that came out. They then captured this frightened boy and tried to reintroduce him to human life – but with tragic consequences.
He was taken to an orphanage in Agra, where his caretakers had huge problems. The boy had never seen human civilization, had not even got any name and did not know any languages. He was admitted into the orphanage on a Saturday, which is why they called him "Dina Sanichar" (Sanichar means Saturday in Hindi).
In spite of all these years and patience invested in teaching him to speak, read, and write, Sanichar never became fluent in human languages. To his whole life till death, he used only animal grunts to communicate with others.
It is hard to imagine that adaptation to human environment almost did not succeed in the case of Sanichar. Having been accustomed to live on raw meat, he first refused even to touch any kind of cooked food. It was possible finally to teach Sanichar to stand on two feet and use a plate, but the lifelong habit of smelling the food remained unchanged in him.
Sadly, although he could not adapt to culture of the human society, he learned some of its vices. Under the influence of another boy, living in the same orphanage, Sanichar became an addicted smoker. It led to serious health problems for him and, finally, to death caused by tuberculosis. The little Dina Sanichar died in 1895 at the age of 29 years.
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