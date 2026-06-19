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  • /The real-life Mowgli: The tragic history of Dina Sanichar, the Indian wolf boy | EXPLAINED

The real-life Mowgli: The tragic history of Dina Sanichar, the Indian wolf boy | EXPLAINED

Know the haunting true story of Dina Sanichar, the 19th-century "Indian Wolf Boy" discovered in Uttar Pradesh. Know how his wild upbringing inspired Rudyard Kipling's Mowgli and his tragic struggle to adapt to human civilisation.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 02:25 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 02:26 PM IST
The real-life Mowgli: The tragic history of Dina Sanichar, the Indian wolf boy | EXPLAINED
Image Credit: The tragic history of Dina Sanichar. (X/@peeperlab)

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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