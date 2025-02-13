Discover This Unique Fried Chicken Recipe With Sharp Blades And An Unique Cooking Method: WATCH

Fried chicken is a beloved dish around the world, known for its crispy coating, juicy meat, and mouthwatering flavors. But what if we told you there’s a new and unique twist making waves on the internet? A viral video featuring an Instagram South Indian food vlogger has introduced a surprising cooking method—using sharp blades to score the chicken before marinating and frying it. This bizarre yet intriguing technique has left many food lovers curious and questioning whether it’s a culinary breakthrough or simply too unconventional. Let’s dive into the details of this viral recipe and see if it’s worth trying for your next fried chicken adventure.

The Universal Love for Fried Chicken

Who doesn’t crave a crispy, golden-fried chicken? The satisfying crunch, juicy meat, and mouthwatering flavors make fried chicken a universally loved dish. Across the globe, every region adds its own twist, with unique spices, techniques, and traditions that make each version special. From the Southern-style fried chicken in the U.S. to the crispy, fragrant variations in Asia, fried chicken is enjoyed in countless exciting ways.

Watch Viral Video: A Strange Twist on Fried Chicken

However, a recent viral video has introduced a strange new twist that’s leaving food lovers puzzled. An Instagram food vlogger has shared a rather unconventional method for making fried chicken, which has sparked widespread curiosity. Let’s take a closer look at this bizarre process that’s taken the internet by storm.

An Unusual Approach: Using Sharp Blades for Marination

In the viral video, the vlogger starts preparing the chicken, but things quickly take an unexpected turn. She uses not one, not two, but eight sharp blades to score the chicken’s meat, making deep cuts throughout. The purpose of scoring the chicken is to allow the marinade to soak in more effectively. Afterward, she generously squeezes lemon juice over the chicken before mixing up a marinade with turmeric, chili powder, coriander powder, ginger-garlic paste, salt, water, and a special blend. The resulting mixture is a vibrant orange color, ready to coat the chicken. She pours this marinade over the chicken while the blades remain embedded, letting it settle into the cuts. Afterward, she removes the blades and massages the marinade into the chicken’s scored sections.