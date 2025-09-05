Donald Trump’s Son Eric Experiences Japanese Culture, Tries Sumo Wrestling | Watch

Eric Trump, the 41-year-old son of President Donald Trump, during his recent trip to Japan, tried his skills at sumo wrestling. He arrived in Tokyo on September 1 to attend a shareholder meeting with Metaplanet, a Japanese bitcoin treasury company, where he decided to experience a piece of Japanese culture.

During his visit, Eric went to a local sumo wrestling venue and participated in an informal exhibition match. There, he faced Yokozuna, a 34-year-old legendary sumo wrestler and one of the highest-ranked competitors in the sport.

In the footage shared online, Eric was dressed casually in a sky-blue polo shirt and denim shorts, leans into Yokozuna, using his height to push the professional wrestler toward the edge of the dohyo, the sumo ring.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Despite Eric’s initial push, Yokozuna’s experience quickly prevailed. The wrestler blocked Eric Trump’s push, grabbed him around the waist, and easily lifted him off the ground. He then carried Eric out of the ring, demonstrating the immense strength and skill required for sumo wrestling.

(Also Read: Trump Hosts White House Dinner For Tech CEOs; Indian-Origin Leaders Attend, Elon Musk Snubbed)

Eric Trump shared the experience on Instagram, writing, “Not every day you get called into the ‘ring’ by the great Yokozuna! These men are incredible. A truly great honour! I’ll be sticking to real estate.”

The social media post drew several reactions from users. One user commented, “Probably not as easy as it looks, especially being 6’4” and towering over them.”

Another commented, “This is super cool.”

A user humorously wrote, “Get ready for more tariffs”.

Another user commented, “You need to eat more sushi so you can be strong.”