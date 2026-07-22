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  • /‘Don't expect princess treatment’: Indian woman's reality check on US life goes viral; Watch video here

‘Don't expect princess treatment’: Indian woman's reality check on US life goes viral; Watch video here

Better education and career opportunities, sure, but also a load of responsibilities that a lot of first-timers don't see coming until they're already there.

Published: Jul 22, 2026, 12:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 22, 2026, 12:05 PM IST
‘Don't expect princess treatment’: Indian woman's reality check on US life goes viral; Watch video here
Image Credit: Tweeted by lakshaymehta08

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