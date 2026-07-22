A video from an Indian woman living in the US has been making the rounds online, and it's not the usual "life abroad is amazing" content people expect.
Her message was aimed squarely at anyone planning to move overseas for studies or work and it wasn't sugarcoated.
Her point was simple: people move abroad picturing some glamorous new life, but nobody prepares them for what actually comes with living alone.
If you're expecting "princess treatment," she said, you're in for a rude awakening. Life in the US runs on self-reliance, plain and simple.
There's no one around to pick up the slack after a long day at work or college, she pointed out. Cooking, doing the dishes, cleaning, laundry, groceries all of it lands on you, tired or not, busy or not. It doesn't wait.
An Indian woman living in the US shared that she has to travel away from home to refill her drinking water bottles, paying about $3.50 each time— Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) July 20, 2026
She used to drink tap water directly, but it made her sick.
Because RO water purifiers are very expensive in the US, many… pic.twitter.com/J0V69sjXmu
To make the point land, she brought up something from her own routine she spends around $3.50 every few days just on bottled drinking water.
Small thing, sure, but her larger point was that even little errands like that eat into your time and require actual planning once you're on your own in a new country.
The video spread fast, and the reactions were all over the place.
A lot of people appreciated how upfront she was, saying it gave a far more honest picture of life abroad than the usual highlight-reel content, and that it could genuinely help students and young professionals go in with the right expectations.
Several agreed that living independently teaches you things you just can't learn any other way.
Not everyone was on board, though.
Some pushed back on the bottled water example specifically, pointing out that plenty of American households just use water filters instead of buying bottles all the time so that detail, at least, didn't ring true for them.
Others said comfort levels abroad really come down to your finances, where you live, your setup, and your own choices, more than anything universal.
Even with the disagreements, most people seemed to land on the same broader takeaway moving abroad takes adaptability, discipline, and expectations grounded in reality, not fantasy.
Better education and career opportunities, sure, but also a load of responsibilities that a lot of first-timers don't see coming until they're already there.
This isn't the first time a video like this has struck a nerve either.
Indians living abroad sharing this kind of unfiltered, day-to-day reality seems to be striking a chord more and more lately giving people eyeing a move overseas a clearer sense of what they're actually signing up for, opportunities and all the unglamorous parts included.
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