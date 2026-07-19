An Indian woman living in the United States has stirred up a conversation online after telling international students to be careful about letting their college part-time jobs quietly turn into their entire careers.
In a viral Instagram video, the woman, identified as Sonami, said a lot of students arrive abroad with big career plans, then end up settling into whatever job pays the bills, rent, food, tuition while they study. The problem, she said, isn't taking that job. It's staying in it.
She called this the "comfort zone" trap.
Once students get used to a steady paycheck, she said, they stop chasing the roles they actually studied for. The routine feels safe, so the ambition quietly fades.
Her advice was blunt: keep applying for jobs in your actual field, even if it takes months longer than you'd like.
She said persistence pays off far more than settling for what's easy and familiar.
She had a similar message for students who dream of starting their own business one day: don't let a comfortable job convince you to shelve those plans. Keep learning, keep planning, and keep moving toward it.
Her closing line struck a chord with viewers: real success usually means stepping out of comfort, not staying in it.
The video has since sparked wider discussion online about the pressures international students face and how easy it is to trade long-term goals for short-term stability.
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