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  • /'Don't get comfortable': Indian woman's viral advice to international students; Watch video here

'Don't get comfortable': Indian woman's viral advice to international students; Watch video here

Once students get used to a steady paycheck, she said, they stop chasing the roles they actually studied for. 

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Jul 19, 2026, 12:39 PM IST|Updated: Jul 19, 2026, 01:02 PM IST
'Don't get comfortable': Indian woman's viral advice to international students; Watch video here

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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