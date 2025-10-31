Viral Video: Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed Stops Security To Let Unaware Woman Pass, Netizens Shower Praise

A moment of public courtesy by the Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has gone viral and earned him much praise for his humility and respect for public space. A video captured during one of his recent walks shows the royal's intervention to ensure a woman who crossed unknowingly in front of him was not interrupted by his security detail.

Viral Video Captures Ruler's Intervention

The widely shared short clip on X and Instagram shows Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, who is also the Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, walking along with an entourage of people and security personnel.

Meanwhile, the leading group proceeds, and a woman directly steps into the path of the walking party, seemingly oblivious to the royal presence. The security personnel quickly stride to intercept the woman and clear the route. The Ruler calmly raises his hand in a soft, but firm, command for his security team to back off, clearing the path for her to proceed unobstructed.

Social Media Hails A 'Symbol Of Humility'

The spontaneous act of respect to a member of the public has caused an outpouring of positive reactions on social media, with many users praising the Sheikh's humility.

Praise for Humility: An X user called the ruler a "Symbol of humility and kindness," while an Instagram user described him as "Always the kindest." Another commenter praised the action as showing "true leadership qualities and down-to-earth personality."

A Moment of Shock: Several users commented on how the woman seemed utterly unaware of the identity of the person passing her. "OMG-she had no idea who it was," one user posted, adding, "She would be shocked when she sees these viral videos."

Memories of Kindness: The video also encouraged others to share personal memories of the ruler's accessible nature. One of them remembered, "Once, we were playing cricket, and he drove by in his car. He watched with interest as we played. He was gone by the time we realised who it was." Dubai Royal: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum was born in 1949. He became the Ruler of Dubai in 2006, having been the Crown Prince of Dubai previously and, earlier in his career, Head of Dubai Police and Public Security. The public gesture is consistent with a reputation for the leader's accessibility and a focus on public wellbeing, often leading to viral moments when he is spotted interacting casually with residents and visitors in the emirate.

