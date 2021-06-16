Dulhan ka gussa: Bride threatens to elope as parents cut her wedding budget to half

New Delhi: Weddings are important to everyone and much more so when it's your own, as one always plans for the special day since long. There are people for whom a wedding is no less than a fairytale and when it becomes reality, they leave no stones unturned to make it one of the most memorable days of their life. However, when things don't go according to their plan, they tend to lose interest and are often seen getting annoyed and irritated. And then, there is a set of people, who put their rebel side on display, so as to set things right according to their original plan.

Sometimes that frustration leads one to quarrel with their parents. And something like that happened to a bride whose parents refused to spend the amount that was asked by the bride.

The unnamed US-based bride took to Reddit to let out her frustration about the situation and elaborated the fact behind her demand for a big-fat wedding.

The bride-to-be said that she is the only daughter in her family and her parents always made her believe that they would pay for her wedding and fulfill all her dreams. She said that when she got engaged, her father had set her a budget of $40,000.

ALSO READ: Bizarre! Twin sisters get engaged to their shared boyfriend

However, the woman said that tension began after her mother announced that they would be cutting the budget in half. Her parents said that they can only spend $20,000 (Rs 14.65 lakh) for her wedding. The sudden decision of cost-cutting made the bride-to-be furious to an extent that she ended up threatening the parents that she would elope if they do not spend $40000, as what was discussed initially, on her wedding.

The bride wrote on Twitter, "I'm recently engaged and I've started planning my wedding. I’m the only girl and my parents make good money (about 450k yearly) so they've always said they'd pay for my wedding when I decide to get married."

She added, "I set my budget around $25k and started getting estimates on the venue, photographer, videographer, etc. My dad said the budget was $40k (which I knew I’d be way below) so I wouldn't have to stress about DIY-ing the whole thing and enjoy the planning process."

The bride-to-be went on further stating that her mother told her she'd also gift her a few thousand dollars if she reduced the wedding costs. However, she and her fiancé agreed to have "a nice, put-together wedding" instead of accepting the gift.

ALSO READ: This Osama has killed over 80 people in a Ugandan village

"My mom has also gotten estimates of how much her friends paid for their daughters’ weddings (all of which were over $25k) and agreed they could swing that financially. The kicker here is after those two estimates were thrown out, my parents backtracked and gave me a final wedding budget of $20k," she added.

Expressing her frustration about it, the unnamed bride-to-be said that if the budget would have been $20,000 from the beginning, then she would have not been this upset. The new budget was announced after her mother spent $3,000 on her wedding dress and veil, which means that she's left with only $17,000 now.

Reacting to the whole situation, the bride-to-be then told her mother, "I'd rather elope than dance around a wedding budget and not enjoy my day."

She said, "She’s pretty much refusing to let me elope and when I told her to plan the wedding herself because she’s being so picky, she had a problem with that too. I feel as if there’s no winning in this situation. Quite frankly I just want to be married to the man I love instead of arguing over the wedding budget with my parents."

While many supported the bride and told her that her parents’ sudden announcement was not right, most people criticized her for asking for more money than her parents have chosen to offer.

ALSO READ: Wanna go on tiger hunt? Here's Sanctuary Asia's hidden tiger

Live TV