Viral '19-Minute Video' Scandal: Who Are Dustu Sonali And Sofik SK, The Bengali Influencers In The Alleged Clip?

Bengali content creators Dustu Sonali and Sofik SK seem to have created quite the buzz amongst the public after their private video, also known as the infamous "19-minute viral clip," allegedly surfaced. This has made people highly inquisitive about these West Bengal-based social media influencers.

Profiling The Viral Influencers

Both Sonali and Sofik SK are popular names in the regional content creation space, with a sizeable following mainly in West Bengal and Assam.

Who is Dustu Sonali?

Hailing from Kolkata, Dustu Sonali is a social media influencer who has almost 400k followers on Instagram. Her bio describes her as an "artist." She often makes joint appearances in videos with her partner, Sofik SK.

Who is Sofik SK?

Sofik SK is an eminent content creator and manages a very popular YouTube channel, 'Palli Gram TV', in Bengali. It creates comic skits, among which the 'Sofik Ki Chalaki' series has gained quite some popularity. Both of them enjoy massive popularity in rural and semi-urban areas within the region.

Controversy: Leak And Blackmail Claims

While reports linking the couple with the viral MMS clip were conflicting and official verification was still pending, the controversy nonetheless forced both individuals to issue public responses.

Couple's Defense: After the video went viral, the couple released separate apologies via their respective social media handles. The couple collectively blamed a common close friend for the leak and said that he had been trying to blackmail them.

Leak Details: Sofik SK elaborated on the series of events involved in his video, stating that the viral MMS was "over a year old." He said that the "trusted" friend gained access to their phone passwords, "stole" the video, and leaked it online after the couple severed ties with him following failed blackmail attempts.

Not a Deepfake, said Reports In the confusion that followed, there were initial claims that the controversial video might have been an AI-generated fake.

However, reports suggested there is overwhelming evidence indicating that the 19-minute viral video is not an AI-generated deepfake and the couple seen in the private clip are indeed Sofik SK and Dustu Sonali.

