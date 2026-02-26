Earn Rs 17 lakh in Japan, pay Rs 3 lakh tax: What Indian tech pros really take home – Watch a Tokyo-based engineer explain

New Delhi: Working abroad comes with many perks, including handsome salaries, but it also brings its own set of challenges. A Bengaluru-based technical expert recently shared insights about the salary and taxation of Indian software engineers in Japan, revealing that despite high earnings, taxes can take a large portion.

A video by content creator Dolesh has been going viral on social media, highlighting the financial realities of Indian tech professionals living in Japan. The video shows that while many dream of working abroad for better pay, there are practical considerations that accompany such opportunities.

He meets two software engineers from Bengaluru at an Indian restaurant in Japan and asks them about the starting salaries for technical professionals in the country. They explain that entry-level salaries begin at around 3 million yen, which translates to roughly Rs 17 lakh.

Dolesh then asks about salaries for professionals with two to three years of experience. One of the engineers says that salaries rise to about 4.5 to 5 million yen, approximately Rs 25 to Rs 30 lakh per year. They also mention that nearly Rs 3 lakh from their annual income goes toward taxes, which surprises many viewers.

The video emphasises that while the gross salary may seem impressive, deductions like taxes and other financial obligations greatly reduce the take-home pay.

Dolesh engages with the engineers to clarify these numbers, illustrating that Japan’s high-income salaries come with high tax responsibilities as well.

Social media users have reacted to the video, sharing their opinions about the realities of working in Japan. Many acknowledged that while the salaries appear attractive on paper, the actual experience of working in the Japanese environment is known only to those living there.

Some said that hearing about high salaries is exciting, but the real-life work culture and tax obligations make the situation more complex. One user pointed out that a salary of Rs 15 lakh with Rs 3 lakh paid in taxes leaves questions about savings or passive income. He said that the apparent high pay does not always translate to financial comfort.

This video sheds light on the practical realities of pursuing a career abroad, particularly in countries like Japan, where high earnings are balanced by equally high taxation and living costs. It offers a candid glimpse into how Indian tech professionals manage their finances while building careers overseas.