Elderly Couple’s Adorable Dance To ‘Main Kya Karoon Ram’ Melts Hearts Online, WATCH Video

A delightful video of an elderly couple dancing to the iconic Bollywood song Main Kya Karoon Ram Mujhe Buddha Mil Gaya is winning hearts across social media. Their graceful moves and joyful expressions have made netizens root for everlasting love.

Shared by Instagram user Aayushi Jain, the clip has already amassed over four million views, capturing the hearts of thousands. The couple, dressed in traditional attire, exudes pure happiness as they groove effortlessly to the beloved track, while their family members cheer them on in the background.

The video features a touching caption: "Break up? No! I want to experience this with you," making it even more emotional for viewers.

Netizens React to the Viral Video

Social media users couldn't stop gushing over the couple’s adorable chemistry. One user wrote, "Pasandida mard ke saath yahi tak ka safar chahiye" (Wishing to experience such love till the very end). Others flooded the comments section with hearts, calling the video "wholesome," "adorable," and the "definition of relationship goals."

Watch the video here:

A Bollywood Classic That Lives On

Main Kya Karoon Ram Mujhe Buddha Mil Gaya is a timeless hit from the 1964 Bollywood film Sangam. Sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, with lyrics by Hasrat Jaipuri and music by Shankar-Jaikishan, the song remains an evergreen favorite.

This video is a beautiful reminder that true love transcends time, and for some, love only grows deeper with age.