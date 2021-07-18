Elderly man narrowly escapes death as train drivers apply emergency brakes – Watch

Mumbai: A senior citizen narrowly escaped death after he fell on the railway tracks while attempting to cross it. The loco pilots of the Mumbai-Varanasi train applied emergency brakes to save the man.

The incident occurred in Mumbai's Kalyan area on Sunday (July 18).

The railway station’s Chief Permanent Way Inspector (CPWI) Santosh Kumar raised an alarm and the loco pilot SK Pradhan and his assistant Ravi Shankar G. displayed brilliant presence of mind to stop the train.

Despite the quick response by the railway team, the elderly man was trapped under the train.

Following this, the loco pilots and other railways staff pulled out the man and rested him on a safe spot.

Watch the footage here:

#WATCH | A senior citizen narrowly escaped death after a locomotive train in Mumbai's Kalyan area applied emergency brakes to save the man as he was crossing the tracks. pic.twitter.com/RwXksT3TCM — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2021

Central Railway General Manager Alok Kansal announced a cash reward of Rs 2000 each to the three railways staffers who saved the man.

