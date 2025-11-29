Elon Musk On 'WTF' Podcast: Nikhil Kamath Confirms Viral Interview That Left Internet Asking 'Is It AI? | VIDEO

Co-founder of Zerodha and podcast host Nikhil Kamath has confirmed that the next guest in his "WTF is with Nikhil Kamath" podcast would be the tech mogul Elon Musk himself. The announcement, through a cryptic monochrome teaser across social media, has caused a lot of sensation online, with the internet buzzing about the scale of the collaboration.

The short clip features Musk and Kamath sitting opposite each other, sharing an amused glance before breaking into laughter. Kamath shared the teaser with a simple caption, inviting speculations, as always: "Caption this."

Social Media Explodes With: 'Everyone's Thinking It's AI'

The combination of the Indian businessman's venture and the world's richest man was considered so improbable that social media immediately filled with memes showing hilarious incredulity, indicative of a culture already primed for AI-generated content.

Authenticity Doubt: Users consistently questioned the legitimacy of the video, remarking, "everyone's thinking it's AI"; the simple, often-asked question "Is it AI?"

Humour and Hype: The comments were filled with appreciation and humour. One remark that got a lot of hits said, "We got Elon Musk and Nikhil's podcast before GTA VI," while others were in awe of Kamath's fast-rising influence across the world: "Dude your podcast is like one of the most influential globally."

Chaos Predicted: The high-profile pairing led some to predict an internet meltdown, with one user declaring, "The internet is going to break," and another noting, "2025 is officially the year of unexpected collabs."

About The 'WTF' Podcast And Its Star-Studded History

The "WTF" podcast, with the full form being "WTF is with Nikhil Kamath," has emerged as a prime stage for dynamic, exhaustive conversations with personalities across the globe.

Mission Statement: From its website, the podcast says its mission is "to create a knowledge ecosystem and help entrepreneurs scale up in any industry from zero to one."

Kamath's Vision: The host of the show, Nikhil Kamath, explained his vision for the platform: "I have always envisioned a community bound together by deep discussions of complex themes, supported by data and facts.

The WTF platform should be an open space for the dissemination of various ideas and viewpoints, especially contrarian ones, to bring clarity to what truly matters."

Past Guests: Thus far, there have been trailblazers on the podcast, such as Bill Gates, Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Ranbir Kapoor, Nandan Nilekani, Kumar Birla, and Vinod Khosla. As can be expected, the most high-profile guest was indeed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose episode, released earlier this year, ranged from his worldview to India's position in the global tech arena.

The confirmed interview with Elon Musk now sets a new milestone for this influential podcast.

