Elon Musk's picture with baby boy goes viral, netizens say 'proud father'

Washington: Elon Musk's baby became an internet sensation because of his name and now is X AE A-XII is again in the news because his space enthusiast and billionaire father shared his photograph on Twitter. In the picture shared by Elon Musk, the father-son duo is seen at a site in Texas where starship booster engines for the first orbital flight were installed.

If you check SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's Twitter you may find several pictures of his son X AE A-XII. This time Musk shared a picture of him carrying X AE A-XII in his arms while standing in front of the prototype Starship rocket and wrote: “Installing Starship booster engines for first orbital flight.”

Installing Starship booster engines for first orbital flight pic.twitter.com/yhqrNFBclh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2021

Musk's Sweet picture of his visit to SpaceX’s Starbase located at Boca Chica, Texas with baby X went viral on a microblogging site. The post garnered nearly 2 lakh likes and comments gushing over the adorable baby and calling him the real boss.

One of the Twitter users wrote "Proud father," while another wrote, "Baby is going to grow up to fly a starship guaranteed."

Live TV