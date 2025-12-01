Employee Fakes Injury With Google’s ‘Nano Banana’ AI, Fools Manager; Sparks Internet Uproar

Viral: Google’s upgraded Nano Banana AI image generator has already set the internet buzzing, largely because of how startlingly lifelike its visuals appear. Not long after its release, users began testing its capabilities and one employee took things a step further, using the tool in a playful yet questionable experiment.

In a viral incident circulating online. A photo has sparked fresh concerns about AI security and deepfake misuse. As image and video generation models become increasingly sophisticated, people are finding inventive and sometimes questionable ways to exploit them, from replacing spoiled groceries to fabricating injuries, despite companies adding verification tools and watermarks to curb abuse.

In the latest case, an employee reportedly used Google’s upgraded Nano Banana AI image generator to produce an extremely realistic photo of an injured hand, which they then submitted to their HR department while requesting leave.

What Actually Happened

The employee is said to have first taken a clear photo of their hand, uploaded it to the Nano Banana tool, and then asked the AI to “add fake wounds.” The image it generated was reportedly so sharp, detailed and medically convincing that the employee decided to submit it as proof of injury to justify an unplanned day off.

The employee forwarded the AI-generated image to their company’s HR team, claiming they had injured themselves in a bike fall on the way to work and needed medical care. Chat screenshots show HR approving the leave almost instantly, expressing concern and granting a paid day off without questioning the authenticity of the photo. They also advised the employee to consult a doctor.

According to a LinkedIn post detailing the incident, the AI produced a shockingly realistic wound within seconds sharp, detailed and convincing enough to pass as a real injury. The employee then sent the image to the HR team on WhatsApp, claiming he had fallen off his bike and needed to see a doctor. The HR representative, concerned by what they saw, quickly escalated the matter to the manager. Within minutes, the leave was approved along with a sympathetic note: “Please visit a doctor and get some rest. Your paid leave is approved.”

The post concluded with the twist: there had been no accident at all only an AI-generated wound.

Criticisms And Questions

The post has sparked fresh debate over how advanced generative AI tools can be misused for personal gain or to cause damage. The author noted that technologies like Gemini Nano are undeniably powerful and helpful, but the real issue arises when people choose to use them irresponsibly. The incident, they said, highlights how easily AI can deceive HR teams and warns that similar misuse could affect any sector, from healthcare to insurance to corporate workflows.

