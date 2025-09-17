A claim by a 21-year-old engineering student of making more than Rs 30,000 a month through X (formerly Twitter) posts has gone viral, with a broad discussion taking place about side streams of income and the ground reality of campus placements. The man, who goes by 'Kanav' on X, shared a screenshot of his earnings, which he claims is more than what is the average salary given at his college.

Viral Post Showcases Income From X Creator Program

In a widely circulated post, Kanav posted a screenshot of his X analytics, indicating a total income of Rs 67,419 from July 5 to August 30. His August income alone was about Rs 32,000.

"Posting on X is already paying me more than median tier 3 campus placement and I literally only started 2 months ago," he posted.

posting on x is already paying me more than average tier 3 campus placement and I literally only started 2 months ago pic.twitter.com/KRl9HdSYm4 — kanav (@kanavtwt) September 15, 2025

The figures presented by the user could not be independently authenticated, but the post has struck a chord with many. Kanav makes money through the ad revenue sharing program offered by X, in which users need to have a Premium subscription and achieve certain engagement thresholds, including high impressions. He told us that he only shares content pertaining to technology and has witnessed his following increase consistently over the last couple of months. His page now has 882 authenticated followers and a whopping 28.4 million impressions.

Mixed Reactions And A Broader Debate

The post has elicited both positive and negative reactions from the social media users. Most of them were motivated by his success and contacted him for advice and guidance on how to achieve the same. "How did you even scale like this? Commendable," one of the users posted, with another questioning, "Bro could you help on how to start and what you've currently did on x to achieve this."

However, others questioned his claim. One user noted the number of posts needed to have such an outcome, commenting, "5.2k posts and 5.2k followers. that's 57 posts per day and 3.6 posts per waking hr. Really Impressive but hard to believe if you're doing anything else."

The viral status has increased the current debate regarding the condition of campus placements across India, especially in "Tier 3" institutes, and social media sites' ability to offer potential financial solutions for young working professionals.

