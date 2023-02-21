‘England Hai Ye? India Hain Na Ji’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Rebukes Official Over English Speech - WATCH

PATNA: A video of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar losing his temper over a state government official over his English speech is doing the rounds on social media. In the viral video, Bihar Chief Minister can be seen rebuking an official during an event for delivering a speech in English. JDU leader can be seen yelling at the Bihar government officer for "forgetting Hindi." The incident took place during the Kisan Samagam in the state capital Patna, which was organized at the Bapu Auditorium. As the event started and the officer started delivering his speech in English, the Chief Minister got upset and reprimanded him and others for speaking in English.

The entire incident was caught on camera and the video is now being shared widely on Twitter. During the event, Nitish Kumar also asked the officer if he was in England. The Bihar CM asked him if he has forgotten that he was working in Bihar, India.

“What is this? Can you not say sarkaari yojana? I am an engineer by training and my medium of instruction was English. But it is another thing to use the language for academic pursuits. Why must you do so in day-to-day life?” Kumar was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BIHAR CM PULLING THE OFFICIAL HERE

The Chief Minister also gave the others a piece of advice that they should not forget Hindi, which is their main language. "What has happened to us? During Covid, people were stuck to their screens and after that everything changed, and people have forgotten their language. This is not right. You should use your state's language," Kumar said.

Interestingly, the event that was organized with the aim to help farmers saw the chief minister questioning the officials over their love for English. The Bihar CM wondered why they not speaking properly in their own language and were hesitant to speak in Hindi. CM Nitish reminded the officers that they were called to the event to give suggestions on agriculture and should, therefore, speak in Hindi.

“I want to point out to you the incongruity of using so many English words. Is it England? You are working in Bihar, practising agriculture which is the profession of the common folks,” Kumar was quoted by PTI. Responding to it, the official in question then apologised and resumed his speech in Hindi.

The incident has evoked a good response from users on Twitter:-

नीतीश जी को इसके लिए धन्यवाद — Ajay Kumar (@AjayKum45172827) February 21, 2023