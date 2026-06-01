Tax-free salary & free luxury housing: Viral video by Indian pilot Nikita Tomar reveals the 7 elite perks of flying for Etihad Airways

One can find numerous descriptions online that describe a pilot career as one of the most rewarding, luxurious, and esteemed occupations across the globe with great pay, exotic journeys around the planet, and luxurious company-related facilities. Recently, a video published on the social media accounts of a pilot of Indian origin working for Etihad Airways made it into the viral trends.

According to the video shared by the Indian citizen named Nikita Tomar on his Instagram page, working with the UAE based premium airline gives a unique set of seven luxurious benefits. Tomar stated that an aviation job with Etihad Airways is much more than a regular occupation; it becomes a way of life with numerous privileges.

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Benefits of being a pilot with Etihad Airways

1. Tax-free salary

As reported by Nikita Tomar, pilots and other workers of Etihad Airlines receive tax-free salaries since the United Arab Emirates does not have a personal tax on employment earnings. Therefore, a total amount of earned money is transferred to an individual's account.

2. Discounted/free travel benefits

It is worth noting that the airline not only offers its pilots numerous aviation-related benefits but also treats them and their friends and immediate family members to various business-class perks in order to ensure maximum comfort in case of long-distance international travels.

3. Layovers in major global cities

While on duty, the flight crew will spend some time staying in prestigious world capitals and cultural centers such as Tokyo, Paris, Spain, and New York, to name a few. In this regard, the airline takes care of finding its staff the best hotel accommodation, allowing them to have more time exploring new places around the world.

4. Luxurious housing expenses covered

As pointed out by Tomar, the accommodation expenses are covered by the company fully or partly by offering the House Rent Allowance (HRA) to the employee. The airline gives its staff luxury accommodation in Abu Dhabi or pays for it directly without charging any extra money from the pilots.

5. Exceptional medical and educational benefits

The company shows its commitment to supporting employees' well-being through the provision of outstanding medical insurance packages for employees and their families. Also, the airline offers a special educational allowance to cover the cost of education for children, which is a huge advantage for parents as they do not have to deal with additional expenses.

6. Multi-cultural workplace

Etihad Airways features an extremely multicultural staff consisting of over 120 nationalities. According to Tomar, employees work with people of other cultures almost on every flight, creating a unique opportunity to learn about various parts of the world.

7. The ideal expat lifestyle in Abu Dhabi

Lifestyle in the capital of the UAE is a big plus in and of itself. Tomar notes that Abu Dhabi has always been known as one of the safest places in the world. Being characterized by the warm sunny climate and numerous foreigners, the city creates a highly safe and comfortable atmosphere, helping expats feel at home fast.

Social media names it 'the ultimate dream job'

As a result of this viral spread of the video, a lot of people have inundated the comments section calling this job the ultimate dream job. While there were those who praised Tomar about earning an untaxed salary plus premium housing free of charge, other commenters highlighted that being able to travel first class even with their families was the best benefit of all.

In summary, it is clear through Tomar's revelation that being employed by such a luxurious airline as Etihad Airways does not only give a great salary but also a world-class life.

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