A chilling video posted by 17-year-old Australian mountaineer Bianca Adler of her physical torment after days in the deadly "death zone" of Mount Everest went viral, racking up over 22 million views on Instagram.

The Melbourne teenager tried to climb Everest last May, having reached the high point of 8,450 meters—a full 400 meters short of the summit—before having to return under hazardous weather conditions.

The Immediate Aftermath Of The High Altitude

The viral video, taken after Adler returned to Base Camp, provides a raw and unfiltered glimpse into the extreme stress the human body endures at the mountain. Gasping for air, the teen's face is flushed and puffy from the cold winds and altitude exposure.

"I've just arrived back from camp 2. I'm at the base camp and I feel terrible. Neck, throat and lungs [are] so inflamed. I am so winded," she said in the video, highlighting the ongoing battle even after coming down from the summit level. She pointed out the irony of feeling more powerful at 8,000 meters just a day before.

The overlaid text on the reel starkly highlighted her experience: "Back from being in the death zone for 3 days on Everest." Her caption explained further: "After 3 nights at camp 4 and 2 summit attempts, which weren't successful due to weather, I headed back down to base camp. I felt miserable, for lots of different reasons."

Social Media Reacts To Physical Toll

The chilling video has sparked an enormous response on social media, with most expressing astonishment at the extreme physical conditions encountered by climbers at Everest's height.

Commenters widely commended the young climber's determination and acknowledged the scale of her achievement though not actually reaching the extreme summit.

"Ultimate strength you deserve all the respect for what you've done so far in mountaineering," someone said, while another said, "WOW what a brave to attempt." Another user recognized her efforts through her post, "Well done, You have certainly set your hiking standards high."

