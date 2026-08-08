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  • /Viral TATA letter: Ex-Syndicate Bank chief recalls taking Rs 960 salary in 1977 over higher-paying offers

Viral TATA letter: Ex-Syndicate Bank chief recalls taking Rs 960 salary in 1977 over higher-paying offers

Despite better-paying offers, Nanavati chose Tata to work at Bombay House, calling it the "smartest decision" of his career and advising youth to optimize for learning over earning.  

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 08:58 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 08:58 AM IST
Viral TATA letter: Ex-Syndicate Bank chief recalls taking Rs 960 salary in 1977 over higher-paying offers
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Viral TATA letter: Ex-Syndicate Bank chief recalls taking Rs 960 salary in 1977 over higher-paying offers
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