/Viral TATA letter: Ex-Syndicate Bank chief recalls taking Rs 960 salary in 1977 over higher-paying offers

A decades-old appointment letter offering a starting salary of just Rs 960 per month has triggered a widespread debate across corporate India after Ajay Nanavati, former Chairman of Syndicate Bank and former Managing Director at 3M India, shared his 1977 job offer from Tata Consulting Engineers on social media.
Sharing an old job offer, Nanavati disclosed that he had joined Tata Consulting Engineers as Assistant Commercial Officer with a monthly salary of ₹960 only on July 7, 1977.
"I'd just come back to India after studying chemical engineering in the US. My father, who'd spent a small fortune on that education, took one look at my starting salary and went quiet," Nanavati shared.
Although there were many offers that were giving higher salaries, Nanavati opted for Tata Group because it gave him prestige and a learning environment at Bombay House, headquarters of the Tata Group in Mumbai.
Reviewing his experience five decades after that, Nanavati said it was probably the most sensible career decision of his life. "Compensation comes after competence, not the other way around."
Contrasting sharply with the current recruiting environment, where sectors such as investment banking, management consulting, and private equity are evaluated based on salary packages at the start, Nanavati encouraged young talent to re-evaluate their priorities.
Here are his pointers to young professionals:
Prioritise growth over pay packets: Skills, good mentoring, and intellectual challenge should be prioritized over pay packets.
Establish your credibility: Establishing good judgment, character, and an impeccable reputation is vital.
Compounding over a decade: The first decade of one's career should be viewed as an investment phase, as skills and networks build up over time to translate into future financial success.
Nanavati's thoughts led to heated debate among professionals of different generations and economies:
Learning supporters: Many users echoed Nanavati's thought process by emphasising how career progression, organizational culture, and fundamental skills lead to much greater returns over a 30-year career than any marginal difference in starting salary.
Contextualising 1977 salaries: Several readers pointed out that ₹960 in 1977 was not as meager as it sounds today. An alumnus from IIT Bombay noted that the average starting salary for chemical engineers in 1985 was around ₹1,500, suggesting ₹960 was reasonably competitive for 1977.
Changing priorities of Gen Z & millennials: Others argued that today's economic realities, high inflation, and student debt make financial compensation an indispensable priority for young workers, many of whom value work-life balance and mobility over long-term loyalty to a single enterprise.
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