The internet sparked after a content creator did a riotous “product review” of his four-month-old baby on his Instagram. Famous content creator Ross Pomerantz, also known online as “Corporate Bro,” humorously likened his newborn to a “premium SaaS subscription with zero cancellation policy.”

In a video clip, the content creator said, “What’s up, everyone? Here’s my four-month product review of this baby. Delivery takes a while - nine-plus months - but the product so far has exceeded expectations."

He captioned the post, “Product review: My 4-month-old son. #CorporateDad,” and raved about the baby’s “feather-light build,” “impressively sturdy design,” and irresistible “chef’s kiss” newborn scent.

“Now, the learning curve, steep, not going to lie to you guys but once you figure out the whole kind of crying = needs something algorithm, its pretty intuitive,” he added.

He describes the baby's “smile feature” as a “game-changer” for delivering an “instant dopamine hit every time,” but notes the “battery life” lasts only about 90 minutes and “sleep mode still has a few bugs”, quirks he jokes will be fixed in the next update.

The video received a massive response in the comments section, with one user asking, “Is there a free trial period?” and another joking, “The sleep glitch update has been on the ‘roadmap’ for years, btw, don’t hold your breath.”

Microsoft also joined in, commenting, “Not the learning AI feature” with a laughing emoji.