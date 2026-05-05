Fatima Jatoi's 6-minute 39-second video controversy: The truth behind the Pakistani TikTok star viral leak scam
Is the Fatima Jatoi 6-minute 39-second video real? Know the truth behind the viral Pakistani TikToker leak controversy, Fatima's response to AI deepfakes, and why clicking these "leak" links could compromise your data.
Trending Photos
The web in Pakistan is abuzz with yet another outbreak of disinformation, involving the rising TikTok star Fatima Jatoi. The recent rumor about a "6 minute and 39 second" clip of the influencer gone viral on Instagram and X is causing widespread alarm among cybersecurity experts.
The '6-minute, 39-second' scam explained
Towards the start of 2026, searches related to "6 minutes 39 seconds" trended worldwide, as anonymous sources were claiming that the content was available online. As a native influencer of Sindh descent, Fatima Jatoi, who is residing in Dubai, was targeted with a smear campaign in order to discredit her advocacy of Sindhi cultural values.
ALSO READ | 'Me sabko AC dunga': Meet the 'Chatur of Africa' whose hilarious hindi campaign at AMU is winning internet | Viral video
Fatima Jatoi's response: 'A digital lie'
Fatima Jatoi responded to these allegations with a video statement, addressing her millions of followers. In a serious tone—with the Holy Quran in the background as a sign of honesty—Jatoi firmly denied the existence of any such video.
"I made myself famous through hard work," Jatoi said. "This video going around in my name is a hoax, an AI-manipulated deepfake. This is an intentional act to harm my reputation."
The emergence of deepfake harassment in Pakistan
According to cybersecurity specialists, Fatima Jatoi is the most recent victim of a new wave of so-called "digital hit jobs" carried out on female influencers in Pakistan. Cases with a similar pattern have also involved Mary Umair, and they all follow a set procedure:
- Sensational headlines: Citing specific time stamps (for example, 6:39) to make an impression of "proof."
- Manipulating with software: Grafting the face of an influencer onto pornographic content via sophisticated AI programs.
- Mass circulation: Employing bots to ensure the trendiness of related keywords.
Security warning: Here's why it's so hazardous to click them
Digital fact-checkers and security experts are warning social media users about links to the "Fatima Jatoi leak" that appear in various online posts. Usually, such links represent a "honeypot" tactic that has several negative consequences:
At present, Jatoi is still working in Dubai, but digital rights advocates demand that laws be put in place against the use of artificial intelligence and deepfakes for gender-based violence on the internet.
ALSO READ | Vijay's TVK leads Tamil Nadu election results: Could the actor-turned-politician's party ditch regional rivals to form govt with AIADMK?
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.
Live Tv