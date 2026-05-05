Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3044850https://zeenews.india.com/viral/fatima-jatoi-6-minute-39-second-video-leak-scam-truth-3044850.html
NewsviralFatima Jatoi's 6-minute 39-second video controversy: The truth behind the Pakistani TikTok star viral leak scam
VIRAL MMS VIDEO

Fatima Jatoi's 6-minute 39-second video controversy: The truth behind the Pakistani TikTok star viral leak scam

Is the Fatima Jatoi 6-minute 39-second video real? Know the truth behind the viral Pakistani TikToker leak controversy, Fatima's response to AI deepfakes, and why clicking these "leak" links could compromise your data.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 05, 2026, 04:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Fatima Jatoi's 6-minute 39-second video controversy: The truth behind the Pakistani TikTok star viral leak scamREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

The web in Pakistan is abuzz with yet another outbreak of disinformation, involving the rising TikTok star Fatima Jatoi. The recent rumor about a "6 minute and 39 second" clip of the influencer gone viral on Instagram and X is causing widespread alarm among cybersecurity experts.

The '6-minute, 39-second' scam explained

Towards the start of 2026, searches related to "6 minutes 39 seconds" trended worldwide, as anonymous sources were claiming that the content was available online. As a native influencer of Sindh descent, Fatima Jatoi, who is residing in Dubai, was targeted with a smear campaign in order to discredit her advocacy of Sindhi cultural values.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ | 'Me sabko AC dunga': Meet the 'Chatur of Africa' whose hilarious hindi campaign at AMU is winning internet | Viral video

Fatima Jatoi's response: 'A digital lie'

Fatima Jatoi responded to these allegations with a video statement, addressing her millions of followers. In a serious tone—with the Holy Quran in the background as a sign of honesty—Jatoi firmly denied the existence of any such video.

"I made myself famous through hard work," Jatoi said. "This video going around in my name is a hoax, an AI-manipulated deepfake. This is an intentional act to harm my reputation."

The emergence of deepfake harassment in Pakistan

According to cybersecurity specialists, Fatima Jatoi is the most recent victim of a new wave of so-called "digital hit jobs" carried out on female influencers in Pakistan. Cases with a similar pattern have also involved Mary Umair, and they all follow a set procedure:

  • Sensational headlines: Citing specific time stamps (for example, 6:39) to make an impression of "proof."
  • Manipulating with software: Grafting the face of an influencer onto pornographic content via sophisticated AI programs.
  • Mass circulation: Employing bots to ensure the trendiness of related keywords.

Security warning: Here's why it's so hazardous to click them

Digital fact-checkers and security experts are warning social media users about links to the "Fatima Jatoi leak" that appear in various online posts. Usually, such links represent a "honeypot" tactic that has several negative consequences:

At present, Jatoi is still working in Dubai, but digital rights advocates demand that laws be put in place against the use of artificial intelligence and deepfakes for gender-based violence on the internet.

ALSO READ | Vijay's TVK leads Tamil Nadu election results: Could the actor-turned-politician's party ditch regional rivals to form govt with AIADMK?

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

SBI Cards
SBI Card new rule May 2026: Late payment fees revised
United States
White House placed on lockdown after shooting nearby
Tamil Nadu
Vijay's TVK falls short of majority: Check how it can still form a govt in TN
Met gala 2026
Met Gala 2026: Beyonce rocks red carpet in bold skeleton-inspired look
Met gala 2026
Met Gala 2026: Riverdale actress Camila Mendes stuns in Manish Malhotra
2026 Tamil Nadu elections
End of the Dravidian duopoly? Vijay's TVK emerges as single largest party
Met gala 2026
Met Gala 2026: Katy Perry goes incognito in head-to-toe masked fashion
Karan Johar
Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar's majestic debut in Manish Malhotra ensemble
pm narendra modi speech
'People voted for stability amid global instability': PM Modi
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 contestants list
Khatron Ke Khiladi season 15 confirmed contestants: Gaurav Khanna to Farrhana