Foreigner Stumped By Shopkeeper’s Funny ‘One Girlfriend Or Two’ Mix-Up, His Reply Wins The Internet

For many foreigners, walking through Indian streets can be tricky as they often struggle with the local language.

And when shopkeepers aren’t comfortable with English, even a simple chat can get confusing. But sometimes, these awkward moments turn into pure comedy, adding humor and making the environment chill. A recent viral video shows one such exchange where a foreign tourist’s conversation with a shopkeeper left the internet in splits.

The clip, shared on Instagram, opens with the man browsing through a pile of clothes at a street stall. The shopkeeper asks him, “For you?” The tourist replies that he is looking something for his girlfriend. Until then, everything seems normal.

The shopkeeper even suggests a smaller size that would fit her. But just after this, the conversation takes a hilarious twist.

'One Girlfriend Or Two Girlfriends?’

The shopkeeper, likely trying to ask if the customer wanted one or two pieces for his girlfriend, ended up saying, “One girlfriend or two girlfriend?” The foreigner responded with a cheeky grin, "I have one girlfriend".

I’m working on another one right now. Hearing this, the shopkeeper’s face changed in surprise. He quickly asked, “No another?” to which the foreigner firmly replied, “No.”

The video was shared online with the caption, “One or Two Girlfriends?”

Internet Finds the Mix-Up Pure Comedy Gold

The video quickly went viral, crossing more than four lakh views, with people calling the mix-up absolutely hilarious. The comments section was flooded with funny reactions.

One person joked, “Bro looked disappointed when he heard there’s only one girlfriend.”

Another quipped, “He wanted to say ‘Sad life’ so badly.”

Someone else remarked, “He seemed concerned… almost ready to give advice, then just gave up.” Another noted, “That disappointment on his face though.”

A user even warned playfully, “Run for your life before she finds this reel!”

Others added, “Hahaha one girlfriend or two girlfriend? Didn’t see that coming,” while another summed it up with, “India is not for beginners.”

Some viewers also tried to clear the confusion for the foreigner, explaining, “He actually meant to ask if you want to buy another piece for your girlfriend.”



When Words Get Lost in Translation

Back in June, another language mix-up had the internet laughing. During a delayed flight, angry passengers were questioning a ground staff member. She tried to explain, “The captain who was supposed to fly earlier got fatigued (tired).” But things took a funny twist when she said the word “fatigue.”

One passenger, not familiar with the term, confused it with the Hindi word “fat” (meaning explode). Shocked, he immediately asked, “Kya fat gaya? (What exploded?).”

The slip turned what could have been a tense situation into a laugh-out-loud moment