Foreigners Clean Gurugram Garbage; Netizens Question Civic Body, BJP Government

A citizen-led cleanliness drive in Gurugram on Sunday has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with residents expressing frustration at authorities and the municipal administration.



The initiative was led by both local residents and foreign nationals living in Gurugram, aimed to clear roads, drains, and public spaces across the city.



The drive began near the Guru Dronacharya Metro Station and drew attention for its rare display of civic unity. Participants focused on collecting litter, unclogging drains, and spreading awareness about cleanliness in the bustling Millennium City.



While many praised the effort, several netizens expressed their disappointment with the authorities, questioning why citizens had to take matters into their own hands.

WATCH | Haryana | Foreign nationals living in Gurugram, along with locals, organised a cleanliness drive to clean the roads and drains in Gurugram. (24. 08) pic.twitter.com/3zKvRz7uIs August 25, 2025





A Twitter user wrote, “Hope this becomes a wake-up call for the Central Government and municipal reforms. Shameful for Gurgaon Municipal Council.”



Another user commented, “What a disgrace! If citizens can manage it, why are civic bodies sleeping? Salaries for what?”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

A user wrote about the carelessness of the public as well, “Still the shameless public that litters without thought and the useless administration paid to clean will feel no embarrassment”, he wrote.

(Also Read: Then vs Now: How AI Visualizes 50 Years Of Urban Transformation – From Shanghai To Gurugram)



However, not all reactions were critical. Many praised the spirit of collaboration between residents and foreigners, they noted that it showed people could contribute positively to their city.



One user tweeted, “Apart from the apathy of the government and administration, it also shows that the public can do their bit to help each other rather than just watching each other suffer!”



The drive involved foreigners from different countries, who joined local volunteers in cleaning streets, drains, and public areas.



Officials said that such citizen-led initiatives are rare and can set an example for civic engagement.



Gurugram has faced repeated criticism over waste management, clogged drains, and uncollected garbage, especially during the monsoon season.



While municipal authorities have promised to run regular cleanliness operations, residents on social media are arguing that the scale of public littering and poor maintenance requires stronger civic action.



Residents are expecting that initiatives like the "Sunday cleanliness drive" could encourage both citizens and government agencies to take responsibility for maintaining a clean city.