French Firefighter Achieves 2 Mind-Blowing World Records Amid Flames: WATCH

Many people from around the world have gained recognition for setting world records in a wide range of fields. Be it sports, arts, music, or even the strangest domains, these accomplishments are proof of the extraordinary talent that these individuals possess. Recently, a firefighter from France has surprised the world by creating not one, but two remarkable world records. Jonathan Vero, the 39-year-old firefighter, has achieved the feat of completing the longest distance full-body burn without oxygen, covering an astounding 272.25 meters. Apart from this, Jonathan Vero has also set the record for the fastest full-body burn in a 100-metre sprint without oxygen, accomplishing the feat in 17 seconds.

Both records were previously held by UK’s Antony Britton. As stated by the Guinness World Records, the record of the fastest full body burn 100-metre sprint without oxygen in 17 seconds was achieved by Jonathan Vero in Haubourdin, France, on September 10, 2022. He achieved the feat by beating the previous record of 24.58 seconds.

Guinness World Records also shared a video of the firefighter on its social media handles and captioned it, “The fastest full body burn 100 m sprint without oxygen - 17 seconds by Jonathan Vero (France) Jonathan also set the record for the farthest distance ran in full body burn during this attempt at 272.25 metres!"

cre Trending Stories

In the video, Jonathan Vero can be seen wearing a protective suit as he runs on the tracks while remaining engulfed in flames.

Watch:

New record: The fastest full body burn 100 m sprint without oxygen - 17 seconds by Jonathan Vero (France)



Jonathan also set the record for the farthest distance ran in full body burn during this attempt at 272.25 metres! _ pic.twitter.com/J0QJsPNkPf — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 29, 2023

Jonathan Vero opens up on creating two world records

A professional stuntman and a firefighter, Jonathan Vero, while speaking about his world records, said that he “always had a passion for fire” and “never stopped playing with it.”

While mentioning that he had spent three months preparing for his record-breaking run, Jonathan Vero added that he trained his “endurance, explosiveness, and breathing.”

“This performance has a lot of meaning for me, for my job as a firefighter, and for the people who trained me and watched me grow,” Jonathan Vero added, noting that the Guinness World Records titles were a childhood dream for him. He now also plans to try more and create many other records in the future.