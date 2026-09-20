For most of her childhood, Neha Thakur's world moved to the rhythm of a truck's engine. Growing up in Sarkaghat, a small town in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, she spent long stretches riding alongside her father, a truck driver by profession, as he wound his way through the state's fog-laced hills and sharp mountain bends. Watching him handle the wheel through some of the trickiest terrain in the country planted a quiet ambition in her — one she carried for years before anyone took it seriously.
That ambition didn't fit the mould people expected of her. Like many young women who dream of unconventional careers, Neha was first steered toward something considered safer and more socially acceptable.
She began training to become an air hostess, a path many families see as a respectable, glamorous option for young women. But the pull toward the driver's seat never really left her.
Eventually, she made the decision to walk away from that training and chase what she actually wanted. At 21, she enrolled in a driving school, determined to learn to handle heavy vehicles the way her father did.
It wasn't an easy road. Along the way, she ran into the kind of scepticism that women entering male-dominated trades in India often face — the casual dismissal that trucking simply isn't "a girl's job."
Neha pushed through it anyway. In 2023, she earned her heavy motor vehicle licence, and with that, she became Himachal Pradesh's first woman truck driver — a distinction that turned a personal milestone into something symbolically much bigger for a state where the profession has long been an all-male preserve.
Today, she drives a 16-tonne Tata truck, ferrying construction material and farm produce across interstate routes, often covering close to 500 kilometres a day on roads that test even experienced male drivers.
It's demanding, physical work, and she does it without any of the shortcuts people might assume come with being "the first."
What sets Neha apart further is that she didn't stop at breaking into the profession she started documenting it. She launched a YouTube channel to chronicle her life on the road, covering everything from tyre checks and load balancing to navigating monsoon rains and safely overtaking on winding hill roads.
The channel has struck a chord with viewers, crossing 50,000 subscribers, with several videos pulling in over five lakh views.
Through her videos, Neha has become something more than a novelty story she's turned into a reference point for other women curious about the profession, offering practical insight into a job that's rarely explained to them, let alone opened up for them.
Her journey speaks to a bigger shift quietly unfolding across Himachal Pradesh and beyond, where women have begun stepping into roles as bus drivers, ambulance drivers, and now, heavy truck operators professions that, for decades, simply weren't considered an option for them.
Neha's story adds one more name to that growing list, and unlike many who came before her, she's using her own camera to make sure the road she's paved is visible to those who might want to follow it.
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