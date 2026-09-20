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From cockpit of her dreams to the driver's seat: Meet Himachal's first woman truck driver

It's demanding, physical work, and she does it without any of the shortcuts people might assume come with being "the first."

Written BySimran Akhouri
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 01:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 01:26 PM IST
From cockpit of her dreams to the driver's seat: Meet Himachal's first woman truck driver
Image Credit: Instagram

About the Author

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri

Simran Akhouri is a journalist currently serving as a Sub Editor with Zee News English. She holds a postgraduate degree from the University of Delhi and has three years of experience in the media industry. Prior to her current role, she was associated with organisations such as The Indian Express and Jagran New Media. She primarily writes on news, viral content, and education. She can be contacted at simran.akhouri@india.com

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