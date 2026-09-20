For most of her childhood, Neha Thakur's world moved to the rhythm of a truck's engine. Growing up in Sarkaghat, a small town in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, she spent long stretches riding alongside her father, a truck driver by profession, as he wound his way through the state's fog-laced hills and sharp mountain bends. Watching him handle the wheel through some of the trickiest terrain in the country planted a quiet ambition in her — one she carried for years before anyone took it seriously.