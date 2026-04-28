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NewsviralFrom 'even dogs won't do business with India' to 'I love Indian customers': Chinese businesswoman's changed thinking goes viral
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From 'even dogs won't do business with India' to 'I love Indian customers': Chinese businesswoman's changed thinking goes viral

The clip highlights the positive interactions that reshaped her view of doing business with Indians. The video reflects how personal experiences can change perspectives over time and shows the woman's personal experience with Indian customers.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 28, 2026, 11:22 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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From 'even dogs won't do business with India' to 'I love Indian customers': Chinese businesswoman's changed thinking goes viralScreenshot from viral video (Photo Credit: @prakdadlani/X)

In a candid reflection on her trade experiences, a Chinese businesswoman shared how her perception of Indian clients evolved, shifting to appreciation as she encountered more serious and committed buyers. The video in which the woman is sharing her personal experience with customers from India has gone viral on social media. 

The clip highlights the positive interactions that reshaped her view of doing business with Indians.

"Before I was 30, I didn't want to do business with India at all, because I met many Indian customers and they had no borderline of prices. They would discuss a lot with you, but in the end, they would not place an order with you, wasting a lot of your time. So many Chinese people say that even dogs will not do business with India," she said in the video. 

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"After I turned 30, I changed my mind. In 2024, India will import more than 900 billion US dollars. India has a population of 1.46 billion, 1 per cent of which are big bosses and more than 40 million high-end customers," the woman further elaborated. 

"A few days ago, a very high-quality businessman came to China with his wife. His wife also made tea for me and gave me a lot of Indian food. I went shopping with them," sharing her more recent experience, she explained. 

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"They like Chinese products very much, like us. They will buy a lot of gifts for their friends and children. They are very good at bargaining, but they will not talk nonsense," she added in the viral video. 

"They will choose things with high cost performance and will also buy expensive things. They are very dedicated," the businesswoman stated.

"They work hard and never complain," she said, appreciating the work ethic. 

"Finally, I want to say that I like Indian customers very much. They are very nice," she said. 

Watch the viral video here: 

The clip has gone viral on X (formerly Twitter), drawing thousands of views.

Also Read: Viral video: Toddler stuns President Trump with Oval Office dance after 'miracle' treatment restores his hearing

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