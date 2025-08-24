From Five Stars To Crash Bars: Bloggers’ Burger Review Takes A Sharp Turn - Watch

In a shocking accident in Houston, two food bloggers were injured when a car crashed into the restaurant where they were filming their video.

Patrick Blackwood and Nina Santiago, known for their popular food review channel, were caught on camera when the incident occurred.

They were filming a food review at CuVee’s Culinary Creations on Saturday when the unexpected accident occurred.

1. A car crashes into a restaurant while two food reviewers were filming.pic.twitter.com/B7xlynIhzd — Colours of Bharat (@ColoursOfBharat) August 23, 2025

In the video it is clearly visible, the glass window next to their table suddenly shattered. Blackwood, who was sitting closest to the window, was hit with broken glasses, while Santiago fell out beside the table.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the female driver of the car told authorities that she believed the vehicle was in park. However, when she took her foot off the brake, the car rolled forward and crashed into the restaurant.

CuVee’s Culinary Creations confirmed to NBC News that the restaurant has since reopened but is still assessing the damage. “The chef, influencers, guests, and staff were all blessed to not be severely harmed. We appreciate the love and support,” the restaurant said in a statement, as quoted by NBC News.

The influencers later posted a video on their YouTube channel, Unrated EX Files. The footage initially showed a normal food review with a table full of dishes. About ten minutes into the video, the car crashed into the building.

The crash pushed the window frame towards the table leaving both bloggers injured. Santiago fell on her knees and she moved out of that table area, while a large piece of glass landed on Blackwood’s lap as he helped her up, the video showed.

The vlog was then cut to the footage of the duo in an ambulance and hospital.

Blackwood told viewers, “Still here… I’m OK now; heart rate’s regulated. The realisation just hit. I was not expecting this, but I’m glad I’m alive.”

Santiago, waiting for stitches, said similar sentiments, she said she was grateful to be alive and tried to stay positive despite the trauma.

“This is the second accident this month,” Santiago added. “The fact that we walked away from both accidents… it’s overwhelming, but I’m grateful.”

As reported by NBC News, showing courage and determination, the duo returned to CuVee’s Culinary Creations later to continue their review.

Santiago explained, “I wanted to deal with my PTSD sooner rather than later… and the food is actually amazing.”

Both reviewers shared photos of their injuries online. Blackwood suffered a long cut along his jaw, while Santiago showed multiple cuts on her face and hands.

Reflecting on the experience, Santiago wrote, “This experience showed me who truly matters; life’s too short for grudges or anger. Let go, forgive, live in the now, and cherish those around you. This could’ve been our last meal”, she said.

Social media users are expressing relief that the influencers survived and are praising their bravery in returning to the restaurant to complete their food review.