From Pink City To Paris Vibes: Jaipur Auto Driver Wins Hearts With Fluent French; Netizens Reacts | Watch Video

A foreign traveller recently got a delightful surprise during his visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan, when an auto driver struck up a conversation with him—in fluent French. In a video that’s now going viral on social media, the travel vlogger, who is cycling across India, shared his amusing encounter, saying the driver’s French was even better than his own.

In the clip, the cheerful driver can be seen conversing effortlessly in French, as though it were his native tongue. “I speak French with the tourists,” he said with a smile. When the vlogger jokingly told him, “You have a better French accent than me,” the driver replied, “Yeah, why not? It’s life. You want something, I want something… That’s life. And you don’t know me. I don’t know you.”

The heartwarming exchange quickly captured the Internet’s attention. Viewers praised not just the driver’s language skills but also his confident mannerisms, which many said mirrored those of native French speakers. According to the vlogger, the driver had picked up the language simply by interacting with tourists from France, Switzerland, and Canada. His caption read, “Random tuktuk driver who learned French just by working with tourists. #Jaipur… Incredible India.”

Internet Can’t Stop Praising The Jaipur Auto Driver

The heartwarming video quickly went viral, amassing millions of views and drawing admiration from people across the globe. Viewers couldn’t stop applauding the Jaipur auto driver’s impressive command of French, with many lauding his passion, confidence, and natural flair for languages. One user commented, “This is just incredible. Imagine what he could achieve if given the right opportunities.”

Another added, “Forget the language itself look at how sophisticated his expressions are! He sounds like someone well-educated and well-traveled.”

Many others pointed out that multilingualism isn’t uncommon among locals working in Rajasthan’s tourism industry. “This happens a lot in Rajasthan. Many people here might not have formal schooling but can easily converse in multiple European languages,” one viewer wrote.

Others couldn’t help but admire his natural gestures and accent. “He’s got the mannerisms on point,” one user noted, while another joked, “Even his body language feels so French!”

Some comments also praised the intelligence and adaptability of Indians in general. “This just shows how sharp and capable people in our country are. With the right balance and support, we could achieve even greater things,” a user remarked.

Since being shared, the video has already garnered over 3.2 million views, and the appreciation just keeps growing.