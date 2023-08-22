NEW DELHI: Becoming an IAS officer is a dream cherished by many, requiring years of dedication and preparation. Overcoming failures and hardships, one individual's journey stands out as a testament to unwavering determination and hard work.

Defying Odds: K Jaiganesh's Triumph



K Jaiganesh, a resident of Tamil Nadu, shattered barriers by cracking the formidable UPSC exam, proving yet again that relentless dedication can conquer any challenge.



Roots And Resilience



Hailing from the modest village of Vinavamangalam in the Vellore district, Jaiganesh's upbringing in a humble family set the foundation for his remarkable journey.

Turning Dreams Into Reality: AIR 156



Ranked 156th in the UPSC 2007 exam, Jaiganesh's ascent from poverty to an IAS officer exemplifies the power of aspiration and perseverance.

Engineering Dreams: Educational Pursuits



Jaiganesh's academic journey began in a village school, leading him to excel in polytechnic studies with a stellar 91% score. He further pursued mechanical engineering at Thanthai Periyar Government Engineering College.

Navigating Financial Struggles



Moving to Bangalore for work, Jaiganesh faced financial constraints, earning a meagre 2500 rupees monthly. However, this did not deter his commitment to preparing for the IAS exam.

Quest For Knowledge: A Gritty Pursuit



Determined to excel, Jaiganesh left his Bangalore job to focus on IAS preparation, investing his father's hard-earned bonus of 6,500 rupees into study materials and coaching centre notes.

Trials & Tenacity



Initial attempts at the IAS Prelims proved unsuccessful, but Jaiganesh's perseverance remained unshakeable. He sought guidance at the All India Civil Service Training Center and immersed himself in free classes.

Balancing Act: Juggling Jobs



Qualifying for IAS Prelims and Mains, Jaiganesh faced housing challenges due to the training centre's rules. He embraced part-time roles as a ''computer clerk'' and ''waiter'' to support his journey.

Overcoming Language Hurdles



Despite making it to the IAS Mains, Jaiganesh's weak English skills hindered his success in the Final Interview. Unperturbed, he continued to strive for excellence.

Learning From Setbacks



Undeterred by failures, Jaiganesh took on roles as a sociology teacher and joined the Intellectual Bureau (IB). Each setback fueled his determination to succeed.

Climbing The Summit



In his final attempt, Jaiganesh's unwavering dedication culminated in success. Excelling in the interview by discussing Tamil politics, history, and cinema, he secured the 156th rank.

Celebration Of Success



Jaiganesh's achievement was met with jubilation at home and in his village, becoming a beacon of hope and inspiration for aspiring candidates.

Epitome Of Resilience



His journey signifies not only self-belief and confidence but also serves as an inspiration to countless aspirants, illustrating that dreams can be achieved through unwavering perseverance.