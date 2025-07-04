Fugitives Lalit Modi, Vijay Mallya Go Viral Singing 'My Way' At Lavish London Party | WATCH

Indian fugitive businessmen Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya were spotted on a viral clip crooning Frank Sinatra's classic "My Way" at a sumptuous private bash thrown by Mr. Modi in London during the last weekend (June 29, 2025). The clip, posted by ex-Indian Premier League (IPL) commissioner Lalit Modi himself, featured the two belting out the classic as guests watched in what he called his "annual summer party."

The video, which has been widely viewed, shows 60-year-old Mr. Modi and 68-year-old former liquor magnate and airline billionaire Vijay Mallya singing rib-tickling ditties and warbling the iconic song at a karaoke party at Mr. Modi's home in the British capital.

The invite-only party is said to have hosted more than 310 family and friends, with most guests travelling from other countries. Also in attendance was former Royal Challengers Bengaluru player Chris Gayle, who posted an Instagram story with a photograph of himself alongside both Mr. Modi and Mr. Mallya, with the caption: "We living it up. Thanks for a lovely evening," tagging both.

Lalit Modi, the IPL's original chairman, departed from India in 2010 under several charges of financial impropriety. He is the subject of ongoing ED investigations into allegations of money laundering, bid rigging, and Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) violations. India has repeatedly pushed for his extradition from the UK, where he remains as a British resident. Mr. Modi has persistently argued that the proceedings against him are politically motivated. Recently, on June 30, 2025, India's Supreme Court rejected his request to force the BCCI to pay a ₹10.65 crore FEMA fine levied on him, even though it said he could explore other civil remedies.

Vijay Mallya, a former chairman of United Breweries and promoter of defunct Kingfisher Airlines, left India in 2016 with mounting debt and charges of fraud. The Indian government had termed him a "fugitive economic offender." Only last week, on April 9, 2025, the UK's High Court dismissed an appeal by Mr. Mallya against a 2021 bankruptcy order in respect of a large debt to Indian banks. Although his extradition has been ordered, it is still not enforced, allegedly because there are still asylum claims in the UK.

In a social media statement last year, Mr. Mallya claimed that Indian authorities had taken and recovered assets to the value of ₹14,131 crore, a figure which he says exceeds the debts incurred by Kingfisher Airlines. "I remain an economic offender. If the ED and banks cannot legally explain how they have recovered over two times the debt, I am deservedly entitled to relief which I will seek," he posted on X, also challenging the CBI's ongoing fraud case against him regarding a ₹900 crore IDBI Bank loan. To which Mr. Modi had retorted with a brief, "This too shall pass."

On the social media platform, Modi welcomed the controversy of the video, tweeting, "Hope this video doesn't break the internet. Controversial for sure. But that's what I do best." He also thanked singer Carlton Braganza for the karaoke equipment and also paid respects to Mr. Gayle, whom he called the "Universe Boss." The public spectacle has once again fueled debate in India concerning the historic attempts to coax both men back into the country to face legal action.