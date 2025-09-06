Ganesh Idol Stands Upright During Visarjan; Netizens React: 'Bappa Don’t Want To Go' | Watch

A video from Ganesh Visarjan (immersion) has gone viral on social media, leaving users divided over whether it was a miracle or simply a common occurrence. In the video, a man is seen holding an idol of Lord Ganesh and prepares himself to immerse it in a river. As he placed the idol in the stream, instead of moving along with the current, the idol stopped midway.

This moment left the man surprised, he tried to push it again, but the idol once more refused to go with the flow of water and remained standing upright in the water. At this moment, the man smiled and bowed down respectfully before the idol, treating it as a divine sign.

The clip quickly spread across Instagram and other social media platforms, sparking mixed reactions among users. Many viewers saw the moment as a spiritual message.

One user wrote, “Bappa be like, I don’t want to go.”

Another commented, “Brother, don’t do this — please keep him at home.”

A third user wrote, “Every pause is Bappa’s way of saying he’s always with us.”

However, not everyone agreed with the idea of it being a miracle. Some netizens suggested that the idol may have been blocked by stones or uneven rocks in the water.

One questioning comment read, “How so many people are believing this? This is just science and not a miracle in any way. The idol stopped because of the stone.”

The viral video is widely circulated on social media platforms, with users debating on both religious and logical explanations. While some people believed that it showed Lord Ganesh’s presence and blessing, others argued that it was just a normal moment caused by natural factors.

Whether miracle or science, the video has left viewers touched, amused, and curious about the surprising event.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations 2025

Some of the most famous Ganesh Utsav celebrations in India took place at Mumbai’s Lalbaugcha Raja, which attracted millions of devotees and Hyderabad’s Khairatabad Ganesh festival, Known for one of the tallest Ganesh idols in the country. From Maharashtra to Hyderabad to Bengaluru, vibrant Ganesh pandals showcased devotion, tradition, and unity of devotees.