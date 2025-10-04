India Vs Pakistan Rivalry Hits The Raas: This Mumbai Garba Dance Is Newest Chapter In Arshdeep-Haris Rauf Saga | VIDEO

The friendly competition between India and Pakistan cricket teams has taken a special form on the Garba dance floor. A video of two individuals dancing in Mumbai to the traditional dance with the inclusion of the viral 'jet-crash' step popularized by Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has gone viral on social media.

Cricketer's Banter Meets Navratri Celebrations

The viral clip was posted on Instagram by cricketer Raj Gupta, who danced the vigorous move with Ayush Gupta. The video perfectly weaves together the passion of the Navratri celebration and the recent sporting intrigue of the Asia Cup.

The move itself was started by Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf but came into limelight after being mocked and mimicked by Arshdeep Singh in the recent Asia Cup 2025 tournament.

The 'Jet-Crash' Meme Sweeps Cricket

The gesture, which is an imitation of a downward, crashing movement, went on to become a symbol of light-hearted rivalry following India's cliff-hanger win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup final.

Indian players soon made the gesture a running joke:

Arshdeep Singh shared a series of clips of himself, Tilak Varma, Abhishek Sharma, and Kuldeep Yadav re-enacting the step on social media.

Jasprit Bumrah also got into some fun by giving Haris Rauf a dose of his own medicine with the crash gesture in post-match celebrations.

The Indian team could not stop there, as Arshdeep, Harshit Rana, and Jitesh Sharma were later caught on camera mimicking Pakistani spinner Abrar Ahmed's peculiar celebration style.

Fans Celebrate the Mix of Sports and Culture

The Mumbai pair's incorporation of the "jet-crash" step in their Garba routine aptly illustrates the manner in which the cricket rivalry between India and Pakistan gets inserted into popular culture. Fans were quick to associate the dance steps with the on-field jousting, enjoying the lighthearted blurring of the sporting universe and the Navratri festival.

The internet video is the latest illustration of how symbolically potent moments from the cricket field are widely copied and celebrated by viewers far beyond the rope of the boundary.

