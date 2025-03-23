German Woman Surprises Uber Driver With Her Fluent Malayalam, Viral Video Wins Hearts; WATCH

A German woman has taken social media by storm after effortlessly conversing in fluent Malayalam with an Uber driver, leaving him completely astonished.

The viral video features Klara, a German teacher living in India, who casually speaks Malayalam during her cab ride. The driver, visibly surprised, admits he has never met a foreigner who speaks the language so well. Klara continues chatting with ease, making the moment even more delightful.

In the video, shared on Instagram, Klara explains, "Talking in Malayalam to Uber drivers always gets me a curious reaction, so I thought I’d film the interaction once."

Watch the video here:

Social media users were quick to praise her linguistic skills, with some even admitting she speaks better than them. One user commented, "Man, I am so jealous. She speaks better than me!" while another wrote, "Oh my God! I was totally surprised."

Klara frequently shares videos of herself speaking Malayalam, as mentioned in her Instagram bio, where she states she’s still learning the language. Her dedication to mastering Malayalam has earned her admiration, making her a viral sensation online.