Caught On Camera: Customer Shocked To Find Hotel Worker Spitting On Roti Before Serving | VIRAL VIDEO

Ghaziabad authorities have initiated a search for a restaurant staff member after a shocking video surfaced on social media platforms, in which the staff member is seen spitting on roti (flatbread) moments before serving it to people at the Karim Hotel in Vijay Vihar Colony. The act has caused widespread anger among people and raised serious questions over food hygiene.

Police Launch Investigation Following Complaint

The gruesome clip was brought to the notice of the police by a formal complaint filed by Rahul Pachauri, a Karawal Nagar resident in Delhi. After receiving the complaint, Ghaziabad Police launched an investigation at the Karim Hotel in Loni area.

A formal First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against the accused worker at the Ankur Vihar police station, and the viral video is being used as the main evidence for the case.

A shocking #viralvideo showing a worker at #KarimHotel in #Ghaziabad spitting on roti has sparked massive outrage and exposed severe food hygiene failures.



Accused Worker Absconding; Authorities Promised Action

The Ghaziabad Police have affirmed that the employee in the video is absconding. A statement by the police promised the public that intensive efforts are being made to trace and catch the accused as quickly as possible.

The incident has served to expose major failures in food safety and sanitation standards in the restaurant. Officials are under pressure to step up checks and take severe action against companies and staff found to be breaking key hygiene rules.

