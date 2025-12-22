Ghaziabad Mall Proposal: Boyfriend Proposes Girlfriend For Marriage In ‘Filmy’ Style With Sindoor, Mangalsutra; Gets...

Viral: In India, marriage is more than a promise between two people, as it is considered as a sacred bond sealed through rituals that carry deep cultural meaning. In a moment that blended tradition with surprise, a shopping mall in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, briefly transformed into an impromptu wedding venue when a young man proposed to his girlfriend in public and went on to marry her on the spot.

As per the findings, the moment shortly went viral. In the video the man goes down on one knee before performing wedding rituals on the spot. He is seen applying sindoor on the woman’s forehead and later tying a mangalsutra around her neck as curious shoppers looked on.

The clip, capturing the unexpected turn of events, has since gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and mixed reactions online.

Proposal To Marriage At Ghaziabad Mall

The video opens with the man dropping to one knee and proposing to his partner, leaving her visibly taken aback as shoppers pause to watch. Several onlookers are seen pulling out their phones to capture the moment.

She soon accepts the proposal, after which she too kneels down. What follows surprises everyone present. Instead of producing a ring, the man takes out a small box of sindoor. As she remains kneeling, he applies it to her forehead a ritual that traditionally marks marriage in Hindu customs.

Moments later, the couple embraces, drawing cheers and applause from the crowd gathered around them. The scene continues as the man reaches into his back pocket, pulls out a mangalsutra, and ties it around her neck, completing another key marriage ritual as spectators look on in amazement.

Watch The Viral Video

Ghaziabad is not for beginners!

At Gaur Central Mall, RDC, a boy proposed with a ring and then married her on the spot, applying sindoor and a mangalsutra.

Is video ko dekhkar Ramadhir Singh ki kahi hui baat yaad aa gayi. pic.twitter.com/Aj5XWOhkyG Greater Noida West (@GreaterNoidaW) December 21, 2025

How Netizens Reacted To This Proposal

Many users welcomed the moment with warmth and humour.

One comment read, “I like this the bride, the groom and the witnesses. Isn’t that what weddings were originally meant to be?”

Another user said they felt genuinely happy watching the clip. Some reactions were playful, with one person quoting, “Kaal kare so aaj karo,” while another wondered aloud where the couple found such confidence.

A few defended the act, saying that if two people are dating with the intention of marriage in today’s time, there should be nothing objectionable about it.

Another user wrote, 'Well actually it is a good moment'.

However, the clip also drew criticism. One remark cynically predicted a “divorce within six months,” while another accused the couple of staging the moment purely for online attention.

Several users questioned the setting, asking whether it was a mall or a wedding venue, while others dismissed the act as cringeworthy or joked that it felt like a scene missing from their own lives.