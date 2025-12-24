RRTS Viral MMS Update: How Did A Fired Operator Leak 4-Minute CCTV Footage Of College Students? FIR Filed

RRTS Viral MMS Update: The city police have identified the couple who appeared in a viral "obscene" video shot inside a moving Rapid Rail, or RRTS, train. On Monday, December 22, in a rapid action, police lodged an FIR against the couple and the operator of the RRTS for leaking the video.

The incident, which took place in the premium coach of a moving train, has sparked a huge debate over public decency and digital privacy since the video went viral across social media platforms.

Couple Identified: Students From Meerut Colleges

The investigation has confirmed that the young man and woman are indeed students of key educational facilities within the region.

Male Student: Student of Engineering at a college in Rajnagar Extension.

The Female Student: A student of BCA at a college in Duhai.

The local police have issued formal notices to both colleges to take part in the continuous investigation. Their identities have been confirmed by officials, but they are presently being tracked for further questioning.

The Incident: 19 Minutes of "Obscenity" on Camera

The viral footage is dated November 24, 2025. According to the probe:

Location: The incident happened in the Premium Coach of the Rapid Rail train when it was moving from the Duhai to Muradnagar stations.

The Incident: Only a few minutes after the train had left the station, the couple was involved in intimate and "obscene" physical activities that were being recorded by high-definition CCTV cameras fixed inside the train.

Whistleblower Or Offender? Operator Fired For Leak

Although the actions of the couple triggered the whole scandal, attention has since turned to the huge privacy infringement committed by a staff member.

The investigations revealed that Rishabh, who was operating the train on that day, was monitoring the live feed from the operational cabin in the control room. However, Rishabh did not report this issue to his supervisors but rather recorded this video on his personal mobile phone and posted it on social media.

Termination: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has terminated the services of Rishabh on December 3.

Legal Action: He has been charged under section 67 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act of 2008 for the distribution of explicit material.

FIR Registered at Muradnagar

The case was officially registered by the Muradnagar Police Station on Monday, December 22. Both individuals are accused of public obscenity, while the ex-operator is also charged for the illegal recording and dissemination of the private activities.

NCRTC officials have reiterated that the Rapid Rail has 360-degree surveillance systems installed, and any abuse of the system by staff, as well as commuters, will receive “zero tolerance.”

