Ghulam Nabi Azad Says 'Hinduism Much Older Than Islam, Indian Muslims Are A Result Of Conversion' - WATCH Viral Video

Srinagar: Ghulam Nabi Azad, former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, has sparked renewed debate with his remarks on the historical backdrop of religions in India. A video circulating on various social media platforms captures the former Congress leader sharing his perspective that "all individuals were initially associated with Hinduism in this nation."

Addressing a gathering in the Thathri region of Doda district, Azad commented, "Around 1,500 years ago, Islam emerged, whereas Hinduism has ancient roots. Some Muslims may have migrated from external lands and participated in the Mughal army. Consequently, conversions from Hinduism to Islam occurred within the Indian subcontinent."

He continued, "A notable case can be observed in Kashmir, where the predominant population consisted of Kashmiri Pandits six centuries ago before a substantial conversion to Islam took place. This leads me to conclude that, at the outset, our shared heritage is rooted in Hinduism. Whether identified as Hindu, Muslim, Rajput, Brahmin, Dalit, Kashmiri, or Gujjar, our common origins link us to this land. Our ancestral connections are deeply embedded here, and it is to this land that we shall return beyond this life," Azad's statement emphasized.



Azad asserted, "Hinduism stands as the oldest religion. The Mughal Army brought a mere 10-20 Muslims to India; the majority were converted. I addressed a range of issues within Parliament that may not have reached you. A BJP leader mentioned an outsider's arrival, but I clarified that neither insiders nor outsiders are the point. Islam, worldwide as well as in India, emerged 1,500 years ago, while the roots of Hinduism extend much further back."

On September 26 of the previous year, Azad launched his own political outfit, the 'Democratic Azad Party,' following his departure from the Congress party. With almost five decades spent in the Congress party, the 73-year-old politician served in both houses of Parliament and held significant roles, including J&K CM and Union Minister.

Azad's exit from the venerable party aligned with the trend of prominent politicians disassociating themselves from the party. This departure was seen as a notable setback for the Congress, particularly ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, as well as the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' slated to commence on September 7.

Since his resignation, Azad has been openly critical of the Congress leadership. He previously expressed his view that the consultative framework was undermined during Rahul Gandhi's assumption of the role of Congress vice president in 2013. Azad also lamented the sidelining of experienced senior leaders and the emergence of an inexperienced and subservient coterie to manage the party's affairs.