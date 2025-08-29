Giant Crocodile-Like Structure In China Goes Viral: Fossil Or Rock Formation?

Nature has always revealed numerous things to amaze people and take them back into centuries. This time a giant fossil-like structure of a crocodile is being viral on social media. In the viral video a massive crocodile-like shape is shown carved into a hill in China. It has stirred a mystery for scientists and fossil enthusiasts as well.

The video shared on X (formerly twitter) @AMAZlNGNATURE has already gained more than 5.7 million views in just days. Thousands of reactions and opinions have been shared in the context of video, sparking debate over, Is this structure a prehistoric giant crocodile, or is it simply a natural rock formation ?

Strange rock formation or prehistoric gator? pic.twitter.com/5oiFsUVxuk — Nature is Amazing (@AMAZlNGNATURE) August 27, 2025

However, it first went viral two years ago but this time also it has triggered a wave of online speculations about the structure.

One user wrote, “The Chinese have made this by themselves just to attract tourists.”

Another commented, "It's a deliberately sculpted rock formation in China’s Anhui province.”

A third user wrote, “Based on available information, it appears to be a natural rock formation rather than an actual prehistoric fossil.”

According to a report of NEWS 18, it caught the attention of experts also who believed the structure could be millions of years old. If confirmed as a fossil, its length is estimated around 30 to 40 metres, which would make it one of the largest creatures ever existed on the Earth.



While not a rigid statement has been made yet by any paleontologist or expert, till then it's a topic of debate for netizens and fossil enthusiasts.