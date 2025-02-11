Simple acts of kindness can have the most profound impact, as shown by a recent event in Nepal. A touching video showcases a group of schoolchildren pooling their resources to help their friend, Prince, attend a school picnic.

Posted on Instagram by a teacher named ‘Me Sangye,’ the video starts with the teacher asking the students about their activity. They reveal that they are raising money to cover Prince’s picnic expenses. When the teacher offers to pay, they politely decline, determined to contribute on their own. The clip also features a touching moment when Prince, moved by their kindness, becomes emotional and is comforted by his classmates with warm hugs.

The gesture has touched hearts online, garnering over a million views. Following the overwhelming response, the teacher shared another clip featuring Prince. She mentioned how touched he was by his classmates’ kindness and as a gesture of gratitude, he treated them to ice cream. His mother also sent a bag full of sugarcane for his friends.

“Prince’s parents run a juice stall near our school, which is temporarily closed for the winter but will reopen in a week. I’ve promised them a visit soon, and I can’t wait to support them as well! And for the people wondering…The class was not disturbed, the moment was captured after the lesson was over," the teacher added in the caption.