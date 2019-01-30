Google 'really really' wants to know why Indians keep asking Google Assistant to marry

It's the season of weddings in India. And marriage seems to be the foremost query on every Indian's mind.

So when Google asked why Indians keep asking the Google Assistant to marry, the twitter exploded.

“We really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you?,' tweeted Google India.

We

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you — Google India (@GoogleIndia) January 28, 2019

Responses to Google's tweet were hilarious. “I am really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really sorry that you guys have to deal with single guys like us,” tweeted a handle @iamsubhamstark.

Another user Anubhav Tripathi tweeted, “You should invite siri and cortana to the wedding”.

Some had epic comebacks. “Just minor change go to https://myactivity.google.com/myactivity and turn of location history,” says @bharatmk256.

Another user tweeted a similar response, “I really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really want to know why Google keeps asking me my location.”

I

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

really

want to know why Google keeps asking me my location. — Akanksha Srivastava (@AkankshaSri_) January 28, 2019

If u think it's easy to make a girl accept ur proposal..

Then try Google Assistant..

GL is tough.. After many tires Google Assistant accepted my proposal. pic.twitter.com/WS4AhH8cNo — NaaaVeeeN (@SokkiNavee) January 28, 2019

“Because I want to listen a 'yes' sometime,” writes @AlexDaztanGr.