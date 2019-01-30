हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google 'really really' wants to know why Indians keep asking Google Assistant to marry

'Because I want to listen a yes sometime.'

Google &#039;really really&#039; wants to know why Indians keep asking Google Assistant to marry
Image Courtesy: Pixabay

It's the season of weddings in India. And marriage seems to be the foremost query on every Indian's mind.

So when Google asked why Indians keep asking the Google Assistant to marry, the twitter exploded.

“We really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really want to know why you keep asking the Google Assistant to marry you?,' tweeted Google India.

Responses to Google's tweet were hilarious. “I am really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really sorry that you guys have to deal with single guys like us,” tweeted a handle @iamsubhamstark.

Another user Anubhav Tripathi tweeted, “You should invite siri and cortana to the wedding”.

Some had epic comebacks. “Just minor change go to https://myactivity.google.com/myactivity and turn of location history,” says @bharatmk256.

Another user tweeted a similar response, “I really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really really want to know why Google keeps asking me my location.”

 

 

 

“Because I want to listen a 'yes' sometime,” writes @AlexDaztanGr.

GoogleGoogle IndiaGoogle Assistant
