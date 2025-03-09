Google’s Gurugram Office Offers Naps, Games, And Gourmet Meals – Viral Video Sparks Envy! Watch

A woman named Shivangi Gupta, a couture designer at Shantanu & Nikhil, recently shared an inside look at Google’s swanky Gurugram office on Instagram. Her video, now a viral sensation, reveals a workplace that feels more like a five-star retreat than a regular office.

A Workday at Google – Free Food, Games & Naps!

Shivangi starts her day at 9:20 AM by heading straight to the micro kitchen, stocked with free snacks and beverages. After grabbing her daily coffee, she visits a tech vending machine to pick up a missing charger—yes, Google employees have access to one!

The video then takes viewers into the games room, where employees brainstorm while enjoying a quick pool or foosball session. Need a quiet space? Google offers plenty of vacant rooms for focused work.

Lunch, But the Best Part? A Nap!

Google’s lunch menu is no joke—it deserves an entire video on its own, Shivangi claims. But what tops even the gourmet food? A post-lunch nap! Yes, employees can recharge with a power nap before getting back to work.

To wrap up the day, Shivangi unwinds in a massage chair, stating, "I can’t wait to come back tomorrow!"

Watch the video here:

Internet Reacts: "I Need to Work at Google!"

The video has already crossed 13 million views, leaving netizens both amazed and envious. Comments flooded in, with users saying things like:

"Itna fun toh mai trip pe bhi nahi karta!" (I don’t even have this much fun on a vacation!). "I need to be at Google ASAP!"

"This isn’t an office, it’s a paradise."

With such perks, it’s easy to see why Google’s Gurugram office has redefined the meaning of a dream workplace!