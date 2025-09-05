Gorakhpur Man Shoots Wife In Broad-Daylight Over Divorce Dispute; Chilling Confession Goes Viral

In a shocking incident in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, a man allegedly shot his wife dead in a crowded market on Wednesday evening. The accused, identified as Vishwakarma Chauhan, reportedly killed his wife, Mamta Chauhan, outside a photo studio in the Gorakhpur market around 8 pm. Police said he was arrested shortly after the shooting.

During interrogation, the accused reportedly told police that he felt “no regret” for killing his wife, and said she “was eating away all money”, as reported by NDTV.

Details of the Incident

Authorities said that Vishwakarma Chauhan was arrested by Shahpur police on charges of murder. Police recovered an illegal pistol from him, along with three live cartridges and two empty cartridges. CCTV footage cited by Times of India showed that after a heated argument, Chauhan pulled out a pistol and fired two rounds at Mamta. One bullet struck her chest while another hit her hand, causing her to collapse immediately, Shahpur SHO Neeraj Rai said to Times Of India.

Mamta was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival. The incident took place in a busy market which had created panic among locals who witnessed the shooting.

Background of the Couple

The couple had been married for 14 years and were going through divorce proceedings. They have a 13-year-old daughter, who was living with Mamta in a rented house in Shahpur’s Geeta Vatika area. Police said Mamta had been living separately from her husband and had been demanding child support and transfer of farmland as part of the divorce process.

According to HT, Mamta, a native of Khajni, worked at a private firm on Bank Road and Vishwakarma lived in a rented house on Jail Road.

Authorities have said that personal disputes could be the reason for this tragic incident.

